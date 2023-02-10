Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Feb. 12-21

Feb. 15

Zoom: From December to March, thousands of slow-moving newts are at risk of being run over by cars while traversing the roadway that lies between their habitat and destination. Join members of the Chileno Valley Newt Brigade to learn about the local group dedicated to helping California’s newts safely reach their breeding grounds. Spanish interpretation will be provided. Starts at 7 p.m. Register at bit.ly/3HzyJiU.

Feb. 18

Glen Ellen: Meet Calabazas Creek — one of Sonoma County Regional Parks’ newest parks. Explore its fascinating history, vistas and creekside treasures all while on a challenging hike. Park staff and volunteers are available to answer questions and point out the land’s features, including regrowth after wildfires and the master planning process to permanently open the park. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact John Ryan at communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org. Registration required. Calabazas Creek Regional Park and Preserve. Meet at parking lot. Register at bit.ly/3wXAEbV.

Kenwood: Join California Naturalist John Lynch on a 3-mile, 2.5-hour guided walk from creekside to hillside and back through the meadow. Attendees will take frequent stops to identify wildflowers and talk about the traditional uses of plants. Wear appropriate clothing and footwear for 2 miles of leisurely walking and chatting over moderate and possibly muddy terrain. Bring a reusable drink container for hot cocoa after the walk. Heavy rains cancel the hike; parking fees apply. Tickets: $15 general admission; $7.50 for youth ages 12 to 17, students, Sugarloaf members and volunteers; and free for children under 12. Meet at the visitor center. 10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. More information at bit.ly/40z6t8L.

Feb. 19

Sonoma County: Join Dan Levitis for a course focused finding, documenting and observing a variety of locally native animals, from the mountain lions of Sugarloaf Ridge State Park to the shorebirds of Bodega Bay to big bears through a series of field trips to natural areas and parks. The course will cover field methods attendees can use with low-cost equipment to identify and photograph animals. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, unless otherwise noted, from Feb. 19 to April 16. Cost: $499. Scholarships are available. Contact Tony at tony@sonomaecologycenter.org with questions. Register at bit.ly/40tL290.

