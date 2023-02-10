Change location
CAR-T Cell Therapy Demonstrates Survival Benefit in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Leukemia
By Colleen Moretti,9 days ago
Overall survival results were durable for patients with relapsed/refractory b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia when treated with CAR-T cell therapy, Tecartus. Tecartus (brexucabtagene autoleucel), a CAR-T...
Comments / 0
