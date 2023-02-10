Open in App
Malibu, CA
See more from this location?
The Malibu Times

Discussion on Next Week’s City Council Meeting on Feb. 13

By Samantha Bravo,

9 days ago

New Items:

  1. Findings to Hold Virtual City Council, Commission, Committee, Board and Other City Bodies, Meetings Under AB 361.Recommended Action: Consider a motion to reaffirm Resolution No. 22-25, re-authorizing remote teleconferencing/virtual meetings pursuant to AB 361.
  2. Professional Services Agreement with Pro Sound Inc. Recommended Action: Authorize the Mayor to execute a Professional Services Agreement with Pro Sound Inc. for replacement of the Council Chambers lighting dimmer system.
  3. Integrated Regional Water Management Implementation Grant. Recommended Action: Adopt Resolution No. 23-06 approving the adoption of the 2017 Updated Greater Los Angeles County Integrated Regional Water Management Plan.
  4. Annual Comprehensive Financial Report and Management Letter for Fiscal Year 2021-2022. Recommended Action: Receive and file the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for Fiscal Year 2021-2022.
  5. Amendment to Professional Services Agreement with California Skateparks. Recommended Action: Authorize the City Manager to execute Amendment No. 2 to the Professional Services Agreement with California Skateparks.

Council Items:

  1. Proposed Elimination of the Fee for an Appeal to the City Council from a Decision of the Planning Commission that Would be Appealable Directly to the California Coastal Commission if There Were a Fee for an Appeal to the City Council (Mayor Silverstein and Councilmember Stewart) (Continued from January 23, 2023).
  2. Designation of Voting Delegate and Alternate Voting Delegate(s) for the 2023 Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) Annual Regional Conference and General Assembly.
  3. Council Appointment to the Public Works Commission.

To view the full City Council Agenda, visit malibucity.org/virtualmeetings .

The post Discussion on Next Week’s City Council Meeting on Feb. 13 appeared first on The Malibu Times .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Malibu, CA
Artist Jules Much commissioned for Solstice Canyon Beautification Project
Malibu, CA2 days ago
Latest talk in Malibu Library Speakers Series features ocean science expert
Malibu, CA1 day ago
Calendar for the week of Feb. 16
Malibu, CA3 days ago
Most Popular
Malibu High School student receives prestigious awards for writing and digital art
Malibu, CA13 hours ago
Malibu Film Society announces award-season screenings
Malibu, CA2 days ago
Grand Jury charges two with alleged multimillion-dollar fraud against Malibu based eye doctor
Malibu, CA15 hours ago
Young Malibu woman gets rave reviews for her unusual bagels
Malibu, CA1 day ago
Obituary: Gerald Anthony Hollinrake 1927-2023
Malibu, CA3 days ago
Pepperdine University presents the Gilbert and Sullivan classic ‘H.M.S Pinafore’
Malibu, CA14 hours ago
Malibu High School freshman stars in musical in Santa Monica
Santa Monica, CA2 days ago
Two car crash near Corral Canyon Drive; sends one vehicle off cliff
Malibu, CA3 days ago
Obituary: Simin Shirloo 1928-2023
Malibu, CA3 days ago
Obituary: Melinda Dillon 1939-2023
Malibu, CA3 days ago
Father-and-daughter duos dance the night away
Malibu, CA3 days ago
Our Lady of Malibu basketball is progressing
Malibu, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy