Discussion on Next Week’s City Council Meeting on Feb. 13

New Items:
- Findings to Hold Virtual City Council, Commission, Committee, Board and Other City Bodies, Meetings Under AB 361.Recommended Action: Consider a motion to reaffirm Resolution No. 22-25, re-authorizing remote teleconferencing/virtual meetings pursuant to AB 361.
- Professional Services Agreement with Pro Sound Inc. Recommended Action: Authorize the Mayor to execute a Professional Services Agreement with Pro Sound Inc. for replacement of the Council Chambers lighting dimmer system.
- Integrated Regional Water Management Implementation Grant. Recommended Action: Adopt Resolution No. 23-06 approving the adoption of the 2017 Updated Greater Los Angeles County Integrated Regional Water Management Plan.
- Annual Comprehensive Financial Report and Management Letter for Fiscal Year 2021-2022. Recommended Action: Receive and file the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for Fiscal Year 2021-2022.
- Amendment to Professional Services Agreement with California Skateparks. Recommended Action: Authorize the City Manager to execute Amendment No. 2 to the Professional Services Agreement with California Skateparks.
Council Items:
- Proposed Elimination of the Fee for an Appeal to the City Council from a Decision of the Planning Commission that Would be Appealable Directly to the California Coastal Commission if There Were a Fee for an Appeal to the City Council (Mayor Silverstein and Councilmember Stewart) (Continued from January 23, 2023).
- Designation of Voting Delegate and Alternate Voting Delegate(s) for the 2023 Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) Annual Regional Conference and General Assembly.
- Council Appointment to the Public Works Commission.
To view the full City Council Agenda, visit malibucity.org/virtualmeetings .
