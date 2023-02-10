57% of Workers Are 'Quick Quitting' Their Jobs. Here's Why You Shouldn't Jump Ship Too Soon

The U.S. labor market has been nice and strong for the past few years. And that's given workers more leeway to explore different employment opportunities. It also led to the aptly dubbed Great Resignation , a trend that's left companies grappling to retain talent and replace workers who have abandoned ship.

But it's not just that workers are quitting their jobs in droves. They're also engaging in what's known as quick quitting -- leaving a job after less than a year of employment.

In a recent Monster survey , 57% of workers said they've quick quit a job. And while 47% of workers think quick quitting could serve as a red flag in the context of getting hired elsewhere, they insist they'd do it anyway if the circumstances warranted it.

If you're unhappy at work, you may be tempted to quit a job you've been at for less than a year. But that decision might come back to haunt you.

A red flag indeed

Leaving a single job after less than a year is something you might be able to explain away in a future job interview. It may, for example, be that a specific job just really wasn't the right fit, and that's understandable.

Quick quitting becomes more of a problem when you do it repeatedly, though. That sends a message to future employers that you're flighty and can't commit to a role. And that might cause some companies to pass you over as a job candidate, even if you're really qualified.

A better route to take

In the aforementioned survey, 67% of those who quick quit a job did so because they found their workplaces to be toxic. And 54% said they left a job quickly because the roles they wound up taking on did not match the job descriptions initially presented to them.

These are certainly valid reasons to leave a job after less than a year. But before you go that route, see if the situation can be salvaged.

If your responsibilities have shifted so you're no longer doing the work you feel you were hired to do, talk to your manager and ask for a change. And if you're unhappy with other aspects of your job, like your salary, have that discussion.

You never know when your company might be willing to give your pay a boost to keep you on board. And a bump in pay could help you meet lots of different goals, like buying a house or paying off your credit cards .

It's also important to consider the benefits of sticking your job out. You might gain experience that sets you up for a thriving career. And you may be entitled to outstanding workplace benefits, like a generous employer match for your retirement plan that gives you a nice jumpstart on building long-term savings.

There's no reason to resign yourself to a bad job forever. But before you quick quit your job, think about the consequences that might ensue, and see if there's a way to make the situation salvageable enough for you to stay on for at least a year before leaving.

