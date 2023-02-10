Would Investors Give Amazon Stock More Rope if Jeff Bezos Was CEO?

Understandably, investors would be more confident in Amazon 's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock if Jeff Bezos was back at the helm. The company faces difficult challenges the founder may be better equipped to resolve.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 8, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 10, 2023.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/parkev , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.