Good Samaritan Society's downsizing won't affect Sioux Falls care

The Good Samaritan Society announced in January that it would be downsizing its operations throughout the country.

The Good Samaritan Society, an affiliate of Sanford Health since 2019, is one of the country's largest faith-based nonprofit. The Sioux Falls-based nursing home and skilled nursing provider currently operates in 22 different states, but it is consolidating to seven core states, according to Good Sam President and CEO Nate Schema.

Those seven states include South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Kansas and Colorado. Schema said nearly 70% of the seniors they serve are in those states.

What does this mean for current patients?

"Locations and services outside of this region will gradually transition to new senior care providers," Schema said in a statement to the Argus Leader.

As it stands, the locations in Sioux Falls will not be affected. The plan is to sell the 35 facilities in the 15 other states to other operators. Those states include:

Arizona

Arkansas

Florida

Hawaii

Idaho

Indiana

Montana

New Mexico

Ohio

Oregon

Texas

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

According to Skilled Nursing News, Idaho-based Cascadia Healthcare is already planning to acquire 10 former facilities in Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Montana.

Schema said he hopes the consolidation will help Good Sam lean into new and transformative models of care, like offering home dialysis and bringing other traditional health clinic services to the home.

"We're committed to exploring more of these opportunities and investing in the health and future of our seniors, which could include new communities or service lines, additional home- and community-based services and capital improvements to current locations," he said.

Nursing home closures part of an industry-wide trend

In the last year, seven South Dakota nursing homes have closed, bringing the total to 15 in the last five years. This is part of an ongoing trend in senior care industry, largely caused by workforce issues.

In 2022, Good Sam announced plans to close nursing home facilities in Lennox and Clean Lake, South Dakota, as well as Newell, Iowa.

But Schema isn't deterred, he said.

"We’re optimistic about the future of the industry and are committed to pursuing unique and transformative opportunities to meet the comprehensive and evolving needs of South Dakota’s seniors and ensure they continue to have access to quality care close to home," Schema said.

"Our consolidated footprint will best enable us to focus resources and investments to continue to strengthen quality of care and meet the comprehensive and evolving needs of our seniors and communities."