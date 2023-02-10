Read full article on original website
Iowa Attorney General, Brenna Bird, Joins 24 States In Challenging ATF’s New Pistol Brace Rule
Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird has joined 24 other states in a lawsuit against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), challenging a new federal rule that would turn millions of Americans into felons overnight if they do not register their firearms equipped with pistol braces. For over a decade, the ATF has allowed rifles with barrels shorter than 16 inches to be classified as pistols as long as they were equipped with a pistol brace. The rule change reclassifies those firearms as short-barreled rifles, which are regulated by the National Firearms Act (NFA), and possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle is a federal felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. AG Bird says, “The Biden Administration is blatantly attacking the Constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens. This new rule will make law-abiding citizens, who are unaware of the rule change, felons overnight, even though they had legally purchased their weapon. This is just the latest example of aggressive federal overreach from the Biden Administration. We must hold the federal government accountable.” The rule change went into effect on Jan. 31, giving pistol-braced rifle owners until May 31 to register their firearms or face penalties. A copy of the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for North Dakota is included with this story on our website.
Legislature digs into Reynolds' state government reorganization bill
Republican lawmakers passed another one of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ priorities last week, which caps non-economic damages for victims of medical malpractice. Now, the Legislature is starting to work through Reynolds’ state government reorganization bill — and already finding some potentially controversial policies in it. A cap on...
Iowa Passes Bill Banning Gay and Trans Panic Defense After Introducing “Don’t Say Gay” Bill
Despite the fact that in January Iowa House Republicans introduced a similar to Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay Bill.” Iowa has now a bill passed on Thursday would prohibit Iowans charged with a violent crime could not use a victim’s sexuality or sexual orientation or gender identity as a mitigating factor in their defense.
Could Iowa Be The Next State With NO State Income Tax?
If Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has her way, Iowa could soon be the next state in which its residents no longer are required to pay state income tax. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Governor Reynolds stated last week that it is her goal to abolish the state income tax by the end of her four-year term. State lawmakers have already passed numerous tax reform measures over the past several years, including the new 'flat tax' rate for personal income tax. Income taxes in Iowa will be phased down to a flat rate of 3.9% by 2026. That means every resident in Iowa will be in the one remaining tax bracket no matter what they earn, according to the Gazette.
Arizona Governor Candidate Kari Lake Tells Iowa Republicans to Demand Presidential Candidates Put America and Election Integrity First
ANKENY, Iowa — Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake made her second stop in her two-day trip to Iowa with a message to conservatives in the kick-off caucus state: Back candidates who put America and election integrity first. “First of all, you know who I’m supporting for president,” Lake...
Iowa's electric vehicle fee increase
Iowa's electric vehicle owners will pay more at charging stations starting in July.Driving the news: Similar to a gas tax, the state is implementing a $.026 per kilowatt hour excise tax at public charging stations.That's on top of an annual supplemental EV registration fee of $130.Why it matters: Electric vehicles are expected to be the “new normal” someday. President Biden's goal by 2030 is for half of U.S. vehicle sales to be electric, writes Axios’ Ben Geman.As of Dec. 2012, 10,722 electric vehicles were registered in Iowa — about .2% of all cars in the state.What's happening: The Iowa Department...
30-year cold case: Investigators still seeking info on Iowa college student’s murder
Authorities haven't given up on finding a suspect or information that would lead to an arrest — anything that would would give Tammy Zywicki's family some closure.
Iowa Ag Secretary Naig Weighs in on Carbon Pipelines Targeting North Iowa Counties
Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig is trying to take an objective look at the possible construction of underground carbon capture pipelines in the state, including two projects targeting Floyd County. Naig says it certainly appears the carbon pipelines are important to the ethanol industry. Naig notes that some three dozen...
Three bills pass through the Iowa House Health and Human Services Committee
(Des Moines) Three bills passed through the Iowa House Health and Human Services Committee this week. Iowa House Representative Tom Moore, of Griswold, said House File Bill 57, the Psychiatry Fellowship bill, revises the state-funded psychiatry residency program that was established last session to include two fellowship positions. The program will annually graduate 9 psychiatry residents and 2 psychiatry fellows.
State of Iowa paid out millions in unwarranted jobless benefits in 2022
The State of Iowa paid out $129 million in unwarranted jobless benefits last year, doubling the figure of a year before. Iowa Capital Dispatch reports that newly disclosed state data from Iowa Workforce Development shows 89% of the overpayments made last year were not the result of unemployment fraud, but of state decisions that were reversed on appeal or innocent mistakes made by Iowans seeking benefits.
Hog confinements and human health
Photo by Larry Stone taken outside an Iowa hog confinement, published with permission. Iowans continue to advocate for tighter regulations on concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs), which house more than 23 million hogs in the state. The animals produce manure equivalent to the waste from more than 83 million people. This publication outlines the problem and potential solutions: Hog Confinements and Human Health: the intersection of science, morals, and law.
Tougher consequences for drivers who endanger bicyclists on Iowa roadways
DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Senate is currently deliberating on a new bill to ensure the safety of cyclists on the roads. Under the current law, code section 321.281(1) prohibits drivers from steering their vehicles toward a cyclist unreasonably. The scheduled fine for this violation is $325.
Iowa Schools Could Face Civil Action If They Teach About Gender Identity In Proposed Senate Bill
(Des Moines, IA) School districts could face civil action if they teach about gender identity in K-through-eight schools under a bill in the Iowa Senate. The proposal would let parents bring a civil action for damages against the district, potentially being awarded up to 50 thousand dollars. The bill needs to be passed by the Senate Education Committee before reaching debate.
Trooper McCreedy Discusses License Plate Violation
(Denison) Iowa Patrol Trooper and District #4 Public Resource Officer Shelby McCreedy, appearing on the KSOM Morning Show, talks about four things motorists may not be aware of when licensing plate violations. Trooper McCreedy says the state of Iowa issues two plates per vehicle, and vehicle owners are legally required...
This Vault In Iowa Holds Some Of The State’s Most Closely-Guarded Secrets
Museums are an amazing place to look back into the history and prehistory of a region, through artifacts paying tribute to the people and events that have come before. But many people don’t know that usually, museums only have a fraction of their artifacts on display for the public. Most are secured in a vault, far away from prying eyes. For many of these artifacts, it’s because they’re too valuable or too fragile to put on display, while others are rotated in and out. This is the case for the State Historical Society of Iowa – but the Des Moines museum has done something different. This secret vault in Iowa is open to the public for special tours, and you can see this hidden part of the museum for yourself as part of a one-of-a-kind program.
Man admits he put cameras in ex-wife’s air vents
Man admits he put cameras in ex-wife’s air vents. When the Iowa Wild take the ice Saturday night against the Chicago Wolves, they'll be doing it in a sea of pink. That's because it's the annual Pink in the Rink Night. Morning Forecast 2-11-23 Mild conditions move in for...
Gov. Kim Reynolds says private school scholarships will encourage public school changes
Gov. Kim Reynolds, speaking Friday at a conservative think tank in Washington, D.C., said her private school scholarship program could encourage changes in Iowa’s public school system. The governor held a Q&A at the Cato Institute while in town for the National Governors Association winter meeting. Other governors were meeting with President Joe Biden at […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds says private school scholarships will encourage public school changes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Sinclair Comments on the SSA 3% Rate for Schools Passage
Recently, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed the funding increase for public schools for next year with the State Supplemental Aid by 3%. Iowa Senator for District 12 Amy Sinclair is glad that legislators were able to pass the 3% increase, though there are some who question if it’s enough with the rise in inflation. She tells Raccoon Valley Radio why the increase stopped where it did, and didn’t go higher.
Iowa's governor ups national profile
AM Forecast 2-12-23 Mild and dry weather is here today and tomorrow before the forecast turns more active. Super Bowl pushes chicken wing restaurants to the …. When you think of foods to eat while watching football, chicken wings probably flew to the top of your mind. However, they can be hard to get during the biggest football game of the year, unless you think ahead.
Iowa committed to paying $1.4 Million in expenses related to C6-Zero explosion
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state of Iowa has committed to spending more than $1.4 Million to fire departments and a private company incorporated in Texas for expenses related to a fire at a C6-Zero plant in Marengo. The fire, which injured at least 10 people, happened in December...
