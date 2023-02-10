OPINION: Michael Fulmer Could Be Chicago Cubs' Latest Great Bullpen Add

The Chicago Cubs agreed to terms on a contract with veteran relief pitcher and 2016 American League Rookie of the Year Award winner Michael Fulmer Friday. Fulmer has a chance to impress for the Cubs in 2023, Jack Vita writes.

Not much went right for the Chicago Cubs in 2022. The club won 74 games and finished third in a weak National League Central.

One bright spot, however, was the solid job executive Jed Hoyer did at patching up the team's bullpen, through signing veteran relief pitchers to short-term contracts.

Hoyer signed veterans David Robertson and Mychal Givens last offseason, and each became a desirable trade chip come the deadline. The duo were the Cubs' best relief pitchers in the first half of last season. Chris Martin, who was signed last winter as well, struggled in his time with the Cubs, but seemed to turn a corner after being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Hoyer seems to be going to the same playbook as he pieces together this year's bullpen. The club already has a number of promising young arms such as Brandon Hughes, Keegan Thompson, Manuel Rodriguez and Codi Heuer. Earlier this winter, Hoyer added All-Star reliever Brad Boxberger. Now, he's signed veteran Michael Fulmer.

Fulmer burst on the Major League scene with the Detroit Tigers in 2016, when he excelled as a starter, earning American League Rookie of the Year honors, and finishing tenth in AL Cy Young Award voting with an 11-7 record and 3.06 ERA. In 2019, Fulmer underwent Tommy John surgery, and moved to the Tigers bullpen in 2021.

Over the last two seasons, pitching primarily in relief, Fulmer once again showed promise, collecting 17 saves and posting a 3.17 ERA. Fulmer was traded midway through the 2022 season to the Minnesota Twins, as the Twins hoped to solidify their bullpen and make a push for a postseason berth. Fulmer had previously pitched for the Tigers since making his big league debut in 2016.

Fulmer, who will turn 30 next month, now has a chance to prove himself with the Cubs in 2023. The former first round pick of the 2011 MLB Draft could be the Cubs' David Robertson of 2023: an undervalued bullpen arm that excels and becomes an attractive trade chip as the deadline approaches.

Relief pitcher is a highly volatile position. Relievers have a tendency to go up and down each year. For instance, Aroldis Chapman began the 2022 season as the Yankees' closer, and was left off the club's postseason roster.

Thus, Hoyer has targeted established veterans on short-term deals, instead of paying a large sum for a closer like Chapman, or former Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel.

I would not be surprised if Fulmer and Boxberger become this year's Robertson and Givens for the Cubs.

