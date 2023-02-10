Aidan Hutchinson Says Sacking Aaron Rodgers Favorite Play

Aidan Hutchinson shares his favorite play of his 2022 season.

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson enjoyed being able to defeat the Green Bay Packers in the season finale.

At Lambeau Field, Detroit knew its season would end following the conclusion of the game.

After finding out its hopes of making the playoffs were dashed, Detroit went out to ruin the Packers' season.

Sunday Night Football provided the opportunity for the Lions and Hutchinson to make waves across the NFL landscape.

After Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made several comments about the Lions that were deemed noteworthy, the young roster went out and defeated its division rival, ending its season.

Against Green Bay, Hutchinson recorded two sacks in the finale, giving him nine-and-a-half sacks on the season.

Appearing on a SB Nation podcast, the No. 2 overall pick expressed that sacking Rodgers was a highlight of his season. In fact, it was his favorite play of his rookie campaign in Motown.

"I think it's the first one. I took the top off," Hutchinson expressed, when asked which of the two sacks on Rodgers in the finale was his favorite.

Mentality for 2023 season

After a stellar rookie campaign, the 22-year-old wants to return next season and take his overall game to the next level.

"I think I'm going for it all next year," said Hutchinson. "That's my mentality. I'm so excited. I'm glad I got these 17 games under my belt. I learned so much, and my development was amazing over these 17 games. But, next year, I'm coming for it all."