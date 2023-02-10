Elton John’s Friend Concerned For Rocker After 40-Pound Weight Gain, Sources Claim

mega

Rocker Elton John has caused his friends to be extremely concerned after he regained so much weight, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A source close to John revealed the 75-year-old has been wearing girdles to appear slimmer. Currently, on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, the singer wheezes when he walks away and seeks to huff and puff on stage as he carries a staggering new 40-pound weight gain .

A source said Elton’s become so bloated he has to squeeze his body into too-tight clothes and wear corsets and skin-hugging shapewear.

Meanwhile, the 5-foot-7 musical icon, who’s been yo-yo dieting for years, is now “stuffing his face with all his favorite foods like pasta, bread, and rich desserts and crunching the scales at 200 pounds – and most likely more,” said a source.

mega

But just two years ago, “everyone was so proud of him when he dropped 40 pounds, but he’s gained every ounce back — and more,” said a source.

The married father of two, who's battled pneumonia and prostate cancer and uses a pacemaker admitted suffering from type 2 diabetes on a recent podcast .

mega

Florida-based Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who doesn’t treat the musician, said “It’s all belly fat. He must weigh 200 pounds now and it’s mostly in his belly.”

The doctor believes the star suffers from a “fatty liver,” which “causes most cases of diabetes. And diabetes can be cured only by lifestyle changes, not by any drug available today. His doctors must have told him about this.”

mega

Mirkin also noted that the singer is “at high risk for a heart attack because he is unable to change his lifestyle” despite having a pacemaker implanted in 1999 .

mega

Last year, John spoke to People about losing weight during the pandemic. "During lockdown, I've really gotten fit. I've walked in the pool, I've played tennis," he said. "I just wanted to come out the other side not overweight and feeling that when I go back on tour I'm going to be the fittest I've ever been."

"A lot of my shame comes from the way I've put on weight. It's been with me all my life. I go up and down like a bloody yo-yo!" Elton said. "But I've really concentrated on that during lockdown and I've had a lot of help from people in the house."