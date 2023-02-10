Open in App
Tee Higgins Offers Funny Comment On Ja'Marr Chase's Sideline Eating Habits

By Russ Heltman,

9 days ago

Higgins made the media rounds during Super Bowl week in Arizona.

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase caught some flack from his teammates in the 2022-23 season when he ate a hot dog on the sidelines with no condiments.

Tee Higgins saw it and coined Chase the "glizzy gobbler" right at that moment.

He discussed it on multiple platforms Thursday.

“We sit on the sidelines, and I see him eat a hot dog with no condiments on it, I’m just like ‘Bro, no, there’s no way,’” Higgins said to Sports Illustrated. “So, I was just like ‘Well, you’re a glizzy gobbler.’ The thing is though, I knew I was mic’d up, and he did too, so he’s like ‘Oh, you’re trying to call me out,’ I was like ‘Yeah.’”

Higgins discussed the "plain jane" glizzy with CBS Sports and confirmed that he doesn't even eat hot dogs.

More for Ja'Marr "Glizzy Gobbler" Chase to munch down.

