Tyre Nichols' Family Files Urgent Appeal With United Nations

Photo: Getty Images

The family of Tyre Nichols has filed an urgent appeal to the United Nations after he was fatally beaten by Memphis police officers last month.

According to The Hill , Nichols' family is requesting action from the UN “regarding the torture and extrajudicial killing” of the 29-year-old Black man.

“Today, we filed an Urgent Appeal before the United Nations asking it to condemn the tragic killing of Tyre Nichols, to demand transparency from the police department, and to demand that Officer Preston Hemphill and all officers that participated in the incident are criminally charged,” attorneys for the family said in a statement. “The video evidence shows that all who were involved in Tyre’s death committed reprehensible acts that require international condemnation."

"Urgent appeals" are filed to "seek intervention to cease the violation of loss of life, life-threatening situations or 'imminent or ongoing damage of a grave nature,'" according to the UN, per The Hill.

"The goal is to ensure State authorities intervene or prevent a human rights violation as quickly as possible," The Hill reports.

Nichols died on January 10, three days after being pulled over by Memphis police officers. Police footage released last month showed the officers brutally beating Nichols during the January 7 traffic stop that led to his hospitalization and death.

Five officers — Tadarrius Bean , Demetrius Haley , Emmitt Martin III , Desmond Mills Jr. , and Justin Smith — have been fired and charged with second-degree murder aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct, and official oppression.

A sixth officer, identified as Preston Hemphill , was fired on January 30 in connection to Nichols' death, while a seventh unnamed officer was relieved of duty.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.