Open in App
Amesbury, MA
See more from this location?
CBS Boston

'Unlikely to find any New England peaches this year,' farm says

By CBSBoston.com Staff,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gho8C_0kjXLOVA00

Amesbury farm says peach crop likely lost 01:05

AMESBURY - The regional peach crop may have been lost during the record-breaking cold snap last weekend.

Cider Hill Farm in Amesbury said they believe they lost their entire 2023 peach crop in the harsh cold of last Saturday, when temperatures dropped to 14 degrees below zero in the orchards.

"Sadly, it appears we have lost our peach crop for the season," the farm posted to Facebook. "Friends from farms across the region are seeing the same; so it seems unlikely to find any New England peaches this year."

Cider Hill said it is testing peach buds in a heated greenhouse and will likely know the ultimate fate of the crop in April.

"The good news is that, as farmers, we understand this is part of the process; we will be ok and adjust!" the farm said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Restaurants split over whether to make pandemic outdoor sidewalk dining permanent
Boston, MA3 days ago
Quincy moms launch stroller club for mommy meet-ups
Quincy, MA1 hour ago
Boston Beer Company giving Truly a "refresh" amid hard seltzer decline
Boston, MA2 days ago
3 basketball players from Turkey collect supplies for earthquake survivors
Haverhill, MA1 day ago
Boston Pride parade to return in June
Boston, MA3 days ago
Emerson professor calls successful prison initiative a "deep labor of love"
Concord, MA2 days ago
3 charged with hiding drugs in children's toys, shipping them to Mass.
Boston, MA1 day ago
Boston takes advantage of record-high temperatures
Boston, MA3 days ago
Changes to school lunches lowered students' average BMI, study shows
Cambridge, MA4 days ago
Legendary WBZ-TV reporter Bill Shields has died
Boston, MA1 day ago
Record high temperatures may give way to return of winter weather next week
Boston, MA3 days ago
Boston Public Library celebrating Black History Month with "Black Is..." list
Boston, MA1 hour ago
Family battles with pharmacy over lifesaving medication for daughter
Boston, MA3 days ago
Starbucks barista accused of spitting into officer's coffee says she was smelling cup
Medfield, MA2 days ago
What's being done to fight recent 'swatting' calls that prompt school lockdowns?
Salem, MA2 days ago
Oxygen tanks explode, fire destroys Stoughton home
Stoughton, MA1 day ago
NH police chief tells parents to get strict about underage drinking
Rye, NH1 day ago
FDA reviewing drug for postpartum depression developed by Cambridge company
Cambridge, MA4 days ago
New Boston Children's Museum exhibit highlights diversity, inclusion
Boston, MA4 days ago
Maintenance workers mistakenly set off false shooter alarm at Framingham High School
Framingham, MA1 day ago
Thieves using USB cables to steal Kia, Hyundai vehicles
Malden, MA2 days ago
Jayson Tatum unveils first signature shoe in adorable photoshoot with son
Boston, MA11 hours ago
Marty Walsh appointed executive director of NHLPA
Boston, MA3 days ago
2 killed in separate Dorchester, Roxbury shootings
Boston, MA23 hours ago
Jim Montgomery names Charlie Coyle's sister MVP of Bruins' siblings trip
Boston, MA2 days ago
Security cameras capture man breaking into Billerica restaurant
Billerica, MA1 day ago
Massachusetts State Police trooper, Boston officers hurt in overnight crashes
Boston, MA21 hours ago
Jeremy Swayman makes Bruins doubly dangerous down the stretch
Boston, MA2 days ago
Jake DeBrusk returns, scores as Bruins crush Islanders 6-2
Boston, MA1 day ago
Jayson Tatum says Ime Udoka "my most favorite coach"
Boston, MA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy