76ers vs. Knicks: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the Knicks battle it out? Here is all of the betting information you need!
The Philadelphia 76ers are back on the floor Friday night to host the New York Knicks .
Two nights prior, the Sixers were on the road, facing the Eastern Conference’s top dogs, the Boston Celtics . Despite the Celtics being shorthanded for the matchup, the Sixers couldn’t take advantage. A quick 7-0 start eventually led to the Celtics getting out in front and controlling the game for the entire matchup.
With a loss against the Celtics on Wednesday, the Sixers dropped their second-straight game. The short losing streak started on Sunday when the Sixers collapsed from a 21-point lead on the road against the New York Knicks.
On Friday, the Sixers will look for revenge against the Knicks in their fourth and final outing against their Atlantic Division rivals. This year, the Knicks have outscored the Sixers by two points. In three outings, New York is 2-1 over Philadelphia.
Key Game Notes
- Sixers are 1-2 against the Knicks this season
- Sixers are 7-3 over the last ten games
- Sixers are 20-8 at home this season
- Knicks are 5-5 in their last ten games
- Knicks have won their last two games
- Knicks are 16-11 on the road this season
- The total has gone over in four of the Knicks’ last five games on the road
- Knicks are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games against Eastern Conference opponents
- The total has gone under in four of the Sixers’ last five games
- Sixers are 9-3 straight up in their last 12 games
Injury Report
76ers
Julian Champagnie - OUT
Louis King - OUT
Jalen McDaniels - OUT
Joel Embiid - QUESTIONABLE
Knicks
Josh Hart - OUT
Mitchell Robinson - OUT
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -6.5
Moneyline: PHI -250, NYK +205
Total O/U: 222.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Prediction
Spread: Knicks +6.5
Moneyline: PHI -250
Total O/U: OVER 222.5
