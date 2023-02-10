Open in App
New York City, NY
All 76ers

76ers vs. Knicks: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

By Justin Grasso,

9 days ago

Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the Knicks battle it out? Here is all of the betting information you need!

The Philadelphia 76ers are back on the floor Friday night to host the New York Knicks .

Two nights prior, the Sixers were on the road, facing the Eastern Conference’s top dogs, the Boston Celtics . Despite the Celtics being shorthanded for the matchup, the Sixers couldn’t take advantage. A quick 7-0 start eventually led to the Celtics getting out in front and controlling the game for the entire matchup.

With a loss against the Celtics on Wednesday, the Sixers dropped their second-straight game. The short losing streak started on Sunday when the Sixers collapsed from a 21-point lead on the road against the New York Knicks.

On Friday, the Sixers will look for revenge against the Knicks in their fourth and final outing against their Atlantic Division rivals. This year, the Knicks have outscored the Sixers by two points. In three outings, New York is 2-1 over Philadelphia.

Key Game Notes

  • Sixers are 1-2 against the Knicks this season
  • Sixers are 7-3 over the last ten games
  • Sixers are 20-8 at home this season
  • Knicks are 5-5 in their last ten games
  • Knicks have won their last two games
  • Knicks are 16-11 on the road this season
  • The total has gone over in four of the Knicks’ last five games on the road
  • Knicks are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games against Eastern Conference opponents
  • The total has gone under in four of the Sixers’ last five games
  • Sixers are 9-3 straight up in their last 12 games

Injury Report

76ers

Julian Champagnie - OUT

Louis King - OUT

Jalen McDaniels - OUT

Joel Embiid - QUESTIONABLE

Knicks

Josh Hart - OUT

Mitchell Robinson - OUT

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -6.5

Moneyline: PHI -250, NYK +205

Total O/U: 222.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

Spread: Knicks +6.5

Moneyline: PHI -250

Total O/U: OVER 222.5

