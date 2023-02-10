Billy Napier: Cam Carroll a 'Perfect Piece' to Gators' RB Puzzle

An experienced back who can provide depth and bridge the gap between contributors of the future, Cam Carroll was a "perfect piece" to Florida's running back puzzle.

There were more pressing needs to address entering the offseason, but Billy Napier had running back depth on his list of priorities when the transfer portal window opened for Florida to peer through.

The need for a capable backup to dynamic Gators running back tandem Montrell Johnson Jr . and Trevor Etienne led Napier to Tulane's Cam Carroll , a rising sixth-year senior who can bridge the gap between the bell cows and rushers of the future such as freshman Treyaun Webb and recruits from the class of 2024.

"I think it was a perfect piece of the puzzle big picture-wise. Obviously, with Montrell, Trevor and Treyaun being here early, that's three scholarship running backs and we like to live in that five range there as well," Napier explained on Feb. 1. "So, you get a player who has one year of eligibility, potentially two."

Carroll entered the portal in January after missing the majority of the 2022 season with a lower-body injury. The injury, plus his original redshirt year and the COVID-19 season award Carroll the possibility of two seasons in Gainesville.

In a change-of-pace role over the years in an offense that featured 2023 NFL Draft running back prospect Tyjae Spears , Carroll accumulated 312 rushes for 1,638 yards and 19 touchdowns, adding 23 receptions for 247 yards and five touchdowns through the air.

While Napier, Florida's offensive play-caller, didn't design many passes to running backs during his first season in Gainesville, Carroll's experience as a receiver could allow him to carve out a role on late downs in addition to any carries he may receive behind Johnson and Etienne.

RELATED: Envisioning transfer RB Cam Carroll's role with the Gators

"Really, his role was limited at Tulane due to the turf toe. The guy's rushed for over 1,000 yards for his career," Napier noted. "He's 6-foot and 230 pounds and a very productive player if you go back and evaluate the tape. A guy that brings some special teams value as well and a player that we were familiar with.

"Good fit."

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @ AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here .