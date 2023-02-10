Phoenix Suns Looking Forward to Arrival of Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant's arrival to the Phoenix Suns marks a new era of basketball in the Valley

Upon the arrival of Kevin Durant, the sky's the limit on what the Phoenix Suns can accomplish this season.

To say that Durant will change basketball in the Valley is understatement. Durant’s accolades are endless and just his presence alone will impact the Suns in a major way.

"I think it's more than a lift," Suns coach Monty Williams said via ESPN . “I think it's a jolt, if that makes sense. Just because of, not just who he is as a player, but his love for the game. I think the guys are going to see something that they may not have seen before as far as his approach and how much he just loves to play basketball.”

"I think if he could hoop every day, 24/7 he would do that and I think that's who we are. And so to be able to have someone like that in your gym, but who's also ultra talented, and one of the best to ever do it, I think it's going to not just compliment what we do, it's gonna uplift and give us a bit of a jolt."

Durant is not only a great player but fits with Phoenix really well. Similar to most of the Suns’ players, the 34-year-old superstar is just a pure hooper and loves to play the game of basketball over anything else.

"It's one of the best players to ever play the game," Chris Paul said. "Just to know how he approaches the game, his nickname's Easy Money, just somebody who loves the game like that. I think that's what brought me and Book closer together because he just love to hoop. And KD, he just love to hoop. So I'm excited about the process of building this team."

Through the first half of the 2022-23 season, Durant has been averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists. Adding Durant gives Phoenix exactly what they need to go on a deep playoff run.

Despite giving up Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges, Durant is a game-changer. The Suns put all their chips on the table in hopes to put themselves in a position to win a championship, something that is entirely more possible with the addition of Durant.

"Damn right," Deandre Ayton said on if the Suns have the pieces to win a championship this year. "You damn right. That's how I feel. Where we're at, especially at the start of the season, we lost a few games and we seen what it's like. I think we got punched in the face so many times where we've adapted and accepted to where, we've accepted adversity, it helped build confidence to where we've been in situations where a team threw everything at us to stop us even though we didn't have the right pieces on the court … knowing what these teams can throw at us, we're ready for it man and it's going to be real fun because it's so many pieces, golly. It's trouble and it's fun because it's about time. We got the firepower for real and you can feel it."

It will take some time for Phoenix to get fully accustomed to playing with a talent like Durant so don’t expect immediate results right out the gate. Once the Suns are able to figure out how to play with one another however, it will truly be scary hours for the rest of the NBA world.

“We got a chance to be really good," Williams said. "We got to get a rhythm, we got to understand how we can play together -- Kevin can play with anybody. Any team in the league he can find a way to play. Same with Book, same with Chris [Paul] so it's on us to figure out the guys around those guys and how [DeAndre Ayton] fits and all of that. But we have some time for that … we'll figure out all that stuff as we go forward."