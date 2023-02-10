ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

247Sports

Gavin Freeman highlights list of five Oklahoma walk-ons given scholarships

It was only a matter of time before Gavin Freeman earned his scholarship at the University of Oklahoma. After all, it's not often that any true freshman scores on his first career touch, let alone a walk-on. But though his 2022 season was largely defined by that spectacular 46-yard scoring scamper against UTEP, it wasn't one play that boosted Freeman to scholarship status at his dream school.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Five Sooners placed on scholarship

NORMAN, Okla. — Five Sooners got some really good news Monday afternoon. And head coach Brent Venables presented that good news to them in a very unique way. The second-year head coach called Zach Schmit, Pierce Hudgens, Josh Plaster, Gavin Freeman and Major Melson up to the front of a team meeting. Then, he asked each of them to draw a card out of a helmet. Turns out, all their cards read the same thing: You’re on scholarship.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

No. 6 Texas suffers road loss to Texas Tech, 74-67

Fresh off of a resounding 94-60 win over West Virginia, Texas heads to Lubbock looking to complete a regular-season series sweep of Texas Tech at United Supermarkets Arena on Monday (8 p.m., ESPN). Ranked No. 6 in the latest Associated Press Top 25, the Longhorns are in first place in the conference standings and a game up on No. 5 Kansas and No. 9 Baylor and they can continue to sit atop the league if they can knock off the Red Raiders, who they beat at Moody Center on Jan. 14, 72-70.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

What Bob Huggins said after the loss to Texas

Things did not go well for West Virginia on Saturday afternoon. That seems like a mild understatement. The Mountaineers went into the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and walked out with a 34-point beatdown from the No. 5 Longhorns. The biggest culprit? WVU turning the ball over a whopping 20 times, with 13 of those coming in the first half, leading to the blowout. The Mountaineers certainly made some unforced errors, but the Longhorns also played their part by getting right up in WVU's face.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

247Sports

