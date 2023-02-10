Chiefs Release Final Injury Report Before Super Bowl LVII

Kansas City's final report of the week caps off the week of practice before Sunday's game.

The Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles is rapidly approaching, and both teams are looking to end their seasons on a high note. There can only be one winner, though, and an outing featuring the NFL's two best clubs from this season is projected to capitalize on massive hype built up throughout the week.

One of the major storylines for Kansas City throughout the week has been on the injury front. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes's high-ankle sprain that he suffered in the Divisional Round and multiple other ailments players left the AFC Championship Game with were on the radars of many. While no one is truly 100% healthy now at the tail end of the season, the good news for the Chiefs is that their final injury report of the week sees no one carry any designations into Sunday's game.

Of the eight players who appeared on Kansas City's injury report this week, all of them were full participants in Friday's practice. This includes Mahomes, who was a full participant all week, as well as several others who never saw their workloads be limited (linebacker Willie Gay, running backs Jerick McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco, right guard Trey Smith and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster).

The two minor scares for the Chiefs this week came from wide receiver Kadarius Toney and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed. Toney, who left the AFC Championship Game with an ankle injury, said on Opening Night of Super Bowl LVII week that he'd definitely be playing on Sunday but then was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. He progressed to full for both of the ensuing two days, alleviating any existing concerns. Sneed, who cleared the league's concussion protocol and wasn't on the report on Wednesday, was limited in practice on Thursday with a knee injury but was able to progress back to full for Friday's final stretch.

Having everyone on the active roster eligible to play in the Super Bowl is a massive plus for the Chiefs. How effective their injured players are in their final game of the year remains to be seen, but simply having those options available can serve as a significant boost for both sides of the ball. For the Eagles, their final injury report of the week contains six players and five full participants in practice on Friday. Wide receiver Britain Covey, who's been battling a hamstring injury, was limited and is questionable for the Super Bowl. Everyone else is a full-go.