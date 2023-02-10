A beloved Bay St. Louis bakery is closing forever. ‘This is a time of mourning.’

People from around the world have traveled to try the bread, pastries and flatbreads at Serious Bread Bakery in downtown Bay St. Louis .

Tucked behind Bay Books in a quaint building on Main Street, the mom and pop shop on Main Street has served guests from near and far for years. But before their store front even opened, residents could pick up loaves of their well-known bread at farmers’ markets across the Coast.

The bakers expanded when they opened in the Bay , offering cookies, muffins sandwiches and more. Guests could take it to-go or dine inside.

And after 20 years of baking, Serious Bread is closing for good on March 31.

“We can no longer afford to keep going here in the Bay, nor move to any other location,” the bakery said on Facebook. “We just want to take this time to thank each and every person who has ever come through that door, or to the farmer’s markets to help support us.”

The bakery thanked the city of Bay St. Louis, tourists and Gulf Coast residents for supporting their mission of serving the community with fresh, homemade items each day. Serious Bread also makes popular king cakes during the Mardi Gras season.

“It has been a privilege to serve this community and we will greatly miss being able to do so,” the Facebook post said. “This is a time of mourning for our owner and staff.”

The bakery was originally going to close at the end of February, but negotiated with landlord to stay open an extra month to give customers a chance to buy their favorite items in bulk. The loaves of bread can be frozen and will last for months.

“We can appreciate the 20 years of time we had and will cherish that forever,” the bakery said.

Sun Herald reporter Mary Perez contributed to this report.