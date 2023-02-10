Budda Baker Unveils What He Wants in Next Head Coach

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker would run through a wall for any of his teammates. He wants that same energy in a head coach.

PHOENIX -- Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker isn't playing in Super Bowl LVII, but he undoubtedly deserves to be.

Baker's talent and leadership has helped keep the Cardinals afloat in recent years on the defensive side of the ball. Arizona - now in search of their next head coach after relieving Kliff Kingsbury of his duties.

Baker appeared on the "Up and Adams Show" with Kay Adams and spoke on what kind of coach the Cardinals need moving forward.

"There's so many qualities, I like real. Just be real. Whatever that is, just be yourself. Don't be anything else. Don't be anything different. You don't have to try to put any kind of front with anybody. Just be real. Be who you are, whether that's a loud mouth or a quiet more humble-ish type person. So just be whoever you are and we'll go from there. Something that I really like is that Eagles coach [Nick Sirianni], he's who he is. Just seeing that is definitely special as a player," said Baker.

Baker on what needs to happen with Kyler Murray with his new head coach:

"I feel like it's gonna be more structure, more understanding what to do. Understanding the little intricate details of the game plan week in and week out. I definitely feel that coach is going to have to need that for Kyler and for the whole team. We kinda need that. We need that foundation, that frontrunner type person that is going to show us what we have to do before the week to win, and we'll go from there.

Full video:

We're doing a Super Bowl LVII giveaway! Click this link to learn more

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Opinion: Cardinals Can't Let Shane Steichen Leave Arizona

Patrick Peterson Says The Next Cardinals Coach Needs This

Cardinals Keep Losing Assistant Coaches

Kliff Kingsbury to Houston?

Exclusive James Conner Interview

Re-Drafting the Arizona Cardinals' 2021 Draft Class

Sean Payton Clears the Air on Kyler, Cardinals