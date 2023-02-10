Where to get an official Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles jersey for LVII
By Danica Creahan,
7 days ago
Football's season finale kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 12. If you're more excited to see Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts take the field than you are for those great game day snacks, then you should know this: there's still time to snag a Jalen Hurts jersey or a shirt with Jalen Hurts' number on it before the big game.
Keep reading to shop some of the best merch for football fans, plus find out where to catch the game.
Looking to show some team spirit for the Chiefs, instead? We've got you covered there too. Check out our picks for the best Patrick Mahomes merch below.
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Nike LVII Patch Game Jersey
Close out the 2022 football season with this gray Patrick Mahomes Patch Atmosphere Fashion Game Jersey from Nike. This jersey features commemorative graphics to show off your Chiefs spirit during the big game -- and beyond. And, as a bonus, this jersey ships free with the code "24SHIP."
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Nike LVII T-Shirt
Prefer the traditional fit of a shirt over that of a jersey? You can still show off your Kansas City spirit with this Nike shirt featuring Patrick Mahomes' name and player number. Available in red or white.
This year's final game, which is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 12, will air on Fox. Regardless of which football team you're rooting for, if you're a cord cutter or prefer to stream your favorite sports, we've got you covered. Here's how to watch football on Fox:
U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna: $29
Even in the age of streaming, there's always the old rabbit ears way to watch local TV -- including Fox. If you want to tune in on big game Sunday without paying for a cable or streaming subscription, an indoor HD digital TV antenna is the way to go. For just $29, it'll deliver any live-aired, free-TV games in your area, plus all the other over-the-air content available in your area. Just connect the antenna to your set, and watch. It's the 20th century TV-viewing experience with 21st century technology.
Sling TV is a live-TV streamer. A Sling TV subscription gives you access to 50+ channels, including Fox in select markets. Interested? Sling offers new users half off their first month of any package, plus 50 hours of free DVR storage. Plus, there's no contract.
DirecTV Stream isn't cheap, but it streams all the networks sports fans need, including Fox. DirecTV Stream's least-expensive tier, called "Entertainment," also offers CBS, NBC and ESPN for $70 a month.
Right now, DirectTV Stream is offering new users $10 off their first 12 months. (Conditions apply, see site for details.)
