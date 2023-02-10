Judge Wallace joins Cherokee's Superior Court

Shannon Wallace is the county’s newest Superior Court judge. Ethan Johnson

CANTON — Friends and family of Superior Court Judge Shannon Wallace gathered with community members to celebrate the judge being sworn in to her new role.

Wallace, who previously served Cherokee County as its first female district attorney, officially took her position during a robing ceremony at the Cherokee County Justice Center in downtown Canton.

Wallace thanked her family, friends and those that have helped her along the way.

“This has been a whirlwind to be honest with you and I am so honored and humbled to have been appointed to this position and get to be surrounded around so many great professionals,” Wallace said. “I have come to love this county and now call it my very own — I have no desire to leave. If you had told me that I’d be where I am today, I am 100% confident I would have laughed at you because back then I didn’t really know anything but hunting, fishing and tumbling. I know this job won’t be easy, but each of you can rest assured that I will work hard each and every day to honor my oath and serve my community.”

Wallace was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp in December to serve as the county’s newest Superior Court judge and was sworn in Jan. 30 in a small ceremony in Atlanta. She joins Chief Judge Ellen McElyea, Judge David Cannon and Judge Tony Baker on the Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit Superior Court after position was created last year by state law. Cherokee is the only county in the Blue Ridge circuit.

The other three Superior Court judges, as well as Fulton County Superior Court Judge Rachelle Carnesale, spoke during the ceremony, welcoming Wallace to her new position.

“I’ve had the chance to work with Shannon since 2008, and I’ve seen things over the years that have helped me understand what a valuable addition she will be and how well she will serve,” McElyea said. “I know Judge Wallace will be the kind of representative of that third branch of government that we want. I am so pleased to welcome you to the bench.”

Before being elected as DA, Wallace was the chief assistant district attorney for the former District Attorney Garry Moss. She was previously a prosecutor in the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit in middle Georgia.

Wallace sits on the boards of Cherokee FOCUS, a Cherokee County collaborative that focuses on creating strong family units, and Cherokee Triad — S.A.L.T. , a coalition that aims to protect seniors against crime. She is an active member of the Canton Rotary and Cherokee Chamber of Commerce.