Former Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson Wins Offensive Rookie Of The Year

Garrett Wilson led all rookies in receiving yards as a member of the New York Jets.

Garrett Wilson broke records as a rookie for the New York Jets . Now, he'll be remembered for his efforts in Gang Green entering 2023 and beyond.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes receiver was named the Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year Thursday night at the NFL Honors Show. Wilson edged out San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker for the title, earning 18-first place votes .

Drafted No. 10 overall last April , Wilson became the first Ohio State rookie since Eddie George in 1996 to take home Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He also became the first Jets player to win the award in franchise history.

A three-year starter for the Buckeyes, Wilson became one of the key pass-catchers for both Justin Fields and C.J. Stroud. He totaled 2,213 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns on 143 catches during his time in Columbus. In his final year with the program, Wilson recorded career-highs in receptions (70), receiving yards (1,058) and touchdowns (11).

Wilson also was a two-time All-Big Ten player during his three seasons. He finished eighth in receptions and 10th in receiving yards in Buckeyes' program history.

The transition to the NFL came with ease for Wilson. Starting in 17 games with four different quarterbacks, Wilson led all rookies with 1,103 receiving yards and recorded 83 catches with four touchdowns.

"This means everything," Wilson said Thursday night in Glendale, Ariz. "This is something that no one can ever take from me. You put in a lot of work to end up in this one, and to see it come to fruition is awesome. Also to hear Sauce [Gardner's] name come shortly after is special. No one can take this from us, no one can take this from the organization, the fans. It's something special, for sure."

Wilson was one of two former Buckeyes honored Thursday night. Former defensive end and 2019 No. 2 overall pick Nick Bosa was named Defensive Player of the Year after leading the league with 18.5 sacks. Bosa also registered 51 tackles and 19 tackles for loss with 48 quarterback hits.

In terms of rookies, Wilson wasn't the only Ohio State pass-catcher making noise. Despite not being named a finalist for the Offensive Rookie of the Year, Chris Olave finished with 1,042 receiving yards and four TDs off 72 receptions as a member of the New Orleans Saints.

Wilson and Olave became the first rookie duo in NFL history to be drafted out of the same college and post 1,000-yard seasons on different teams.

