Utilities pledge to support electric school buses

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan announced a new pledge this week from electric utilities to support efforts by school districts to switch to electric school buses.

The announcement came as Regan visited Wabaunsee USD 329 School District in Alma, Kansas, to celebrate the delivery of that state’s first all-electric school buses. Regan said the EPA’s Clean School Bus Program was helping rural communities transition to electric buses to take advantage of their environmental and economic benefits.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to building on this work and making investments accessible to more rural communities by partnering with electric utilities who have pledged to support school bus electrification,” Regan said on Wednesday.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, passed in 2021, provides the EPA with $5 billion between fiscal years 2022 and 2026 to replace diesel school buses with low- and zero-emission alternatives. In May 2022, the EPA started its first funding competition making $500 million in rebates available to school districts across the country. Because of demand, the EPA nearly doubled the amount of funding for the 2022 rebates, awarding 400 school districts with $965 million for over 2,500 new clean energy school buses.

One of the main barriers that school districts are facing is uncertainty around charging infrastructure and how to engage with electric companies.

With their proven ability to execute and deploy electric infrastructure at scale, electric companies are uniquely positioned to make the investments needed to power and help school districts deploy electric school buses and the supporting infrastructure, the EPA said.

To be responsive to stakeholder needs and questions surrounding utility engagement and collaboration, EPA announced the new pledge with the Edison Electric Institute (EEI), the association that represents all U.S. investor-owned electric companies, and the Beneficial Electrification League (BEL), a non-profit organization that works with rural electric cooperatives and public power utility providers on electrification initiatives.

EEI members and BEL partners have pledged to work with school districts to: facilitate communication between electric providers and school districts; provide technical support and assistance; and to work together to increase funding and deployment for electric school buses.

School districts will need guidance on existing rate structures for electric vehicles, interconnection requirements, costs and timelines, and identifying the right type of charging infrastructure to meet their needs. EEI and BEL will be able to provide guidance on deploying vehicle-grid integration technology, battery storage, or renewable energy solutions that are compatible with the electric company’s requirements, the pledge states. In addition, the organizations can help school districts identify where school bus charging equipment can be deployed with little or no distribution upgrades.

The Clean School Bus Program is a crucial step for reducing carbon emissions from the transportation sector, EEI President Tom Kuhn noted.

“The new electric school buses will lower maintenance costs and help to improve local air quality while providing clean and reliable transportation for students,” Kuhn said. “America’s electric companies are committed to helping their local school districts plan for their new electric school bus fleets.”

Keith Dennis, president of the Beneficial Electrification League, said, “Rural and small-town electric providers have a long tradition of assisting their communities with using electricity to improve quality of life for the local people they serve.” Dennis added that BEL would help its stakeholder utilities ensure that schools have a positive experience with electric school buses.

