In search of former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home, another classified document found

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- One more classified document was found at former Vice President Mike Pence 's Indiana home on Friday during a search by the FBI.

Pence spokesman Devin O'Malley also said six "additional pages without such markings that were not discovered in the initial review by the vice president's counsel" also were removed.

CNN reported the FBI is expected to search Pence's office in Washington in the coming days.

Last month classified documents were found in Pence's home after former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden were found to have classified documents in their possession, as well.

The Hill reported that an attorney for Pence wrote to the National Archives, alerting the organization that a small group of secret documents were "inadvertently boxed and transported" to Pence's home at the end of his time in office.

The documents reportedly consist of materials described as background briefing memos that were prepared for Pence's foreign trips.

Last week the Senate Intelligence Commitee demanded that Attorney General Merrick Garland and National Intelligence Director Avril Haines comply with requests for the classified documents that Trump, Biden and Pence had in order for the committee to be able to provide oversight.

"We urge your immediate compliance with our previous requests, which we now extend to those classified materials subsequently discovered at President Biden's home and the home of former Vice President Pence," the letter said.

"These matters are the highest priority of the committee and our oversight and authorization efforts will align accordingly," the letter said.

On Thursday, Pence was subpoenaed by special counsel Jack Smith, who is investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com