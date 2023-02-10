Kirkwood Basketball remains perfect under first-year head coach

KIRKWOOD – Last season, the Kirkwood Boys basketball team finished the season with just nine wins.

This year, the Pioneers have 20 wins without a single loss.

What changed?

For starters, the team gained one year of experience, a sentiment felt by a handful of the Kirkwood players, but those changes are small in comparison to the biggest change from last season.

First-year head coach Sam Briscoe walked into the building.

With the young coach came endless energy and a rejuvinated confidence across the entire program, traits Kirkwood hopes to continue to carry toward the end of the season.

