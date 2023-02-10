Woman Swears by This Simple Method to Maintain a Clean Home

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If cleaning isn’t exactly your favorite thing to do, there are certain hacks, tips and methods you can adapt to make the job easier. From the “ Lucky girl ” method to putting on a music playlist to get (and keep) you in the mood to clean, there are quite a few ways to help you get the cleaning job done.

However, if you still need a bit more encouragement, try this simple and effective method from TikTok user @britt_scaffedi . It not only works for cleaning, but can be used in other areas in your life as well!

While I still stand by tuning on your favorite music to get you ready and in the mood to clean your space, I also stand by this simple method, too! This method works by setting a timer for one hour and simply clean as much as you can in those 60 minutes. That’s it! She also suggests taking a break when needed and repeating this simple method again if necessary.

Again, this method is beneficial with helping you be more productive with and it also helps ease the stress that we sometimes experience when we feel we don’t have enough time to complete all of our daily tasks.

If you struggle with getting things done, try this simple method!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.