Open in App
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

De’Aaron Fox, Anthony Edwards and Pascal Siakam are the perfect NBA All-Star Game replacements

By Cole Huff,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YAZmw_0kjX7rY000

A little over one week ago, the NBA on TNT crew announced revealed the 2023 All-Star reserves, which followed the previous week’s All-Star starters announcement by the same crew. Many players got their deserved spots on the team, but there were some noticeable snubs that left us all rather shocked.

But it appears as though everything is now working itself out. A few guys who should’ve made the team but didn’t have now officially been named as All-Star reserve replacements, per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

The three guys:

  1. Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
  2. Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors
  3. De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

Siakam’s trip to the All-Star game will be his second, with his first coming during the 2019-20 season. Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards and De’Aaron Fox will make their All-Star Game debuts.

They’ll step in for the injured Kevin Durant, Zion Williamson and Stephen Curry.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Shaedon Sharpe actually hit his head on the backboard on this insane dunk and fans couldn't believe it
Portland, OR2 days ago
How good was older Larry Bird with the Boston Celtics?
Boston, MA2 days ago
Pistons' Jaden Ivey revealed which player inspired him the most growing up
Detroit, MI14 hours ago
UNC commits projected to be future winners at NBA All-Star Weekend
Chapel Hill, NC15 hours ago
Warriors' Draymond Green reacts to James Wiseman's debut with the Pistons
Detroit, MI2 days ago
TNT analyst Kenny Smith blasts Rockets in explosive interview
Houston, TX2 days ago
Nets reportedly made unfair demands of Lakers in Kyrie Irving talks
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Who will win the 2023 NBA Finals after the 2023 NBA trade deadline?
Boston, MA23 hours ago
Jeremy Sochan is trying hard to get Jabari Smith Jr. to dye his hair
Houston, TX15 hours ago
James Harden, Sixers react to addition of Dewayne Dedmon to the roster
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Torrey Craig viewed as a player Sixers should target in free agency
Philadelphia, PA16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy