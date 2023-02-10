Open in App
Tampa, FL
Tom Brady makes his retirement officially, officially official with the NFL. We think.

By Tyler Nettuno,

9 days ago
Seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady is retiring. For good, this time. Allegedly.

When the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced that he was calling it quits after 23 seasons on Feb. 1, he said in his retirement video that his leaving the NFL was final.

Of course, that wasn’t quite enough to silence all speculation of a second Brady comeback, but the legendary quarterback all but ended those questions on Friday. He filed a letter with the NFL and NFLPA reaffirming his decision to retire, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

He will now be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2028 when he’ll be an essential shoo-in to enter on the first ballot.

Brady walks away from a legendary career, leaving a legacy that almost certainly won’t be matched any time soon. In addition to his seven rings, he won five Super Bowl MVPs and three NFL MVPs. He was a six-time All-Pro and made 15 Pro Bowls.

Though you can never say never, it seems we’ve now officially, officially seen the last of Brady’s playing career.

