Open in App
May need paid subscription
San Diego Union-Tribune

NFL Injury Report

By The Associated Press,

9 days ago

The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

Sunday
Super Bowl
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, Ariz.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS vs. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — KANSAS CITY: FULL: WR Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring), OLB Willie Gay Jr. (shoulder), QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle), RB Jerrick McKinnon (ankles), RB Isiah Pacheco (wrist), G Trey Smith (ankle), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), L'Jarius Sneed (knee). PHILADELPHIA: QUESTIONABLE: WR Britain Covey (hamstring). FULL: G Landon Dickerson (elbow), T Lane Johnson (groin), C Cam Jurgens (hip), CB Avonte Maddox (toe), DE Robert Quinn (foot).

<

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Trea Turner settling in for long future in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA11 hours ago
AP source: Antetokounmpo going to New York for wrist exam
Milwaukee, WI3 hours ago
ESPN analyst believes the NFL is moving away from Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Kevin Love chooses new team after Cavs buyout
Cleveland, OH16 hours ago
Guardians' Francona feeling good after recent health issues
Cleveland, OH11 hours ago
Brewers sign Justin Wilson, put Jason Alexander on 60-day IL
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy