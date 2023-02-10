NFL Injury Report

The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

Sunday Super Bowl State Farm Stadium Glendale, Ariz.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS vs. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — KANSAS CITY: FULL: WR Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring), OLB Willie Gay Jr. (shoulder), QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle), RB Jerrick McKinnon (ankles), RB Isiah Pacheco (wrist), G Trey Smith (ankle), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), L'Jarius Sneed (knee). PHILADELPHIA: QUESTIONABLE: WR Britain Covey (hamstring). FULL: G Landon Dickerson (elbow), T Lane Johnson (groin), C Cam Jurgens (hip), CB Avonte Maddox (toe), DE Robert Quinn (foot).

<

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .