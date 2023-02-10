Open in App
Deion Sanders says Justin Jefferson, today's NFL wide receivers can't be compared to him

By Kevin Borba,

9 days ago

Coach Prime doesn't think it's fair to compare the wide receivers of today to him in his prime

Believe it or not there actually is a football game taking place this weekend that does have some importance.

It's a game known as the Super Bowl, yes, the biggest game in sports is just days away. However, it isn't the two teams going head-to-head that are stealing all the headlines in Phoenix's media row. Instead, it is Colorado's head coach, Deion Sanders.

Coach Prime has been virtually interviewed thousands of times within the past week, and has made some bold claims such as Colorado winning it all in a few years , plans to take over the Pac-12 , and most recently that the best receivers of today cannot be compared to him in his prime. If you weren't aware, Sanders is one of the best defenders of all time to play the game of football, and judging by his recent rebuttal to Lawrence Taylor , he believes he is No. 1.

When doing an interview with Sports Illustrated, Sanders was asked if he could lock up Justin Jefferson and other elite receivers of today's NFL, and coach Prime shut it down real quick.

Sanders even went as far to say that the comparison is not fair because "you are comparing a monument to a moment". The youngsters have yet to build the resume that Sanders has, and he has no issue letting them know.

He also discussed the stars such as Lil Wayne and Snoop Dogg that will be on campus, and how soon he plans on Colorado competing in the playoff, which as we wrote about earlier, is soon .

