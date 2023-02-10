Open in App
Kansas City, MO
Athlon Sports

Chiefs Get Positive Update On Injured Starter Ahead Of Super Bowl

By Mitchell Forde,

9 days ago

The Kansas City Chiefs have dealt with more than their fair share of injuries the past few weeks. But it sounds like the team will enter Sunday's Super Bowl matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in relatively good health.

Only one Chiefs player was listed on the team's injury report Thursday, cornerback L'Jarius Sneed. Sneed's seemingly new knee injury prompted some concern that the Chiefs could be without their top corner.

But Dianna Russini of ESPN reported Friday that the team is not concerned about Sneed's ability to suit up for the big game.

"We saw yesterday corner L'Jarius Sneed pop up on that injury report with that knee injury, and guys, I know we've been talking so much this week about his importance to this defense, especially with that skillset of blitzing in Spags' defense," Russini said. "I was told by a few sources with the Chiefs this is not going to be an issue for Sunday."

Sneed left the Chiefs' win over the Cincinnati Bengals during the AFC Championship Game due to a concussion and did not return. Getting him back on the field Sunday would be big. He started all 17 games for the Chiefs during the regular season and logged 11 pass break-ups and three interceptions.

The only Chiefs player who appears like he will not suit up Sunday is wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who has already been ruled out and moved to injured reserve. Hardman re-aggravated a pelvic injury that forced him to miss the final nine games of the regular season against the Bengals.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network confirmed that on Friday afternoon, relaying that no Chiefs players are listed on the team's injury report.

That means fellow wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney, who also suffered injuries against the Bengals, will be healthy enough to play. Most important for Chiefs fans, head coach Andy Reid said this week that he does not expect quarterback Patrick Mahomes to be limited by his sprained ankle.

The Chiefs are currently listed as 1.5-point underdogs to the Eagles, according to DraftKings.

