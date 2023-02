ctexaminer.com

School and Town Water Supply Turn Up Pollution — Lyme-Old Lyme Officials Suggest Older Origins By Emilia Otte, 7 days ago

By Emilia Otte, 7 days ago

In emails on Thursday and Friday, Superintendent Ian Neviaser told parents and staff that the recent tests revealed Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons, or PAHs – chemicals ...