Open in App
Tampa, FL
See more from this location?
WFLA

WATCH: Burglars break into over 40 storage units at Tampa business

By Nathaniel Rodriguez,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eir40_0kjX4UY200

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department said it is looking for three people who were caught on camera while burglarizing Life Storage Tuesday night.

Police said the men broke into over 40 storage units at the business on West Hillsborough Avenue.

US shoots down second flying object over Alaska airspace, White House says

Surveillance video showed the burglars to possibly be three males. Each had some type of face covering.

The burglars also appeared to have a red ladder that they used while stealing the items.

Tampa police said they are still trying to get a full inventory of what was stolen.

If you know anything about who these suspects would be, call 813-231-6130, sending a
tip through TIP411, or use the TampaPD app.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Florida medics suspended after ‘dead’ patient found to be breathing
Clearwater, FL10 hours ago
VIDEO: Sailboat crashed into the side of Gandy Bridge
Tampa, FL13 hours ago
WATCH: Man robs Tampa Mobil gas station at gunpoint
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Largo Man Arrested For Fake Bomb Report In Florida Costco, Charged In 2020 Stealing 46′ Yacht
Clearwater, FL1 day ago
Florida woman FIGHTS off her attacker at gym
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Largo man threatened to blow up Costco, mentioned ‘biological threat’, police say
Clearwater, FL1 day ago
Hernando Co. deputies search for owner after donkey found strolling down road in Spring Hill
Spring Hill, FL7 hours ago
Suspect in hours-long Brooksville standoff dead, deputies say
Brooksville, FL1 day ago
Backyard swimming pool near Tampa is shaped like a revolver
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Pinellas Park man uses stolen rental car for DoorDash, police say
Pinellas Park, FL2 days ago
Tampa Mother Alana Sims Killed While Toddler Slept In Car
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Tampa man wants speed hump in front of driveway to go
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Clearwater medics disciplined after ‘dead’ patient found to be breathing
Clearwater, FL1 day ago
‘Calculating' Florida Woman Manipulated, Then Killed Generous Lottery Millionaire
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
WATCH: Mailbox ‘obliterated’ by fireworks in Polk County
Highland City, FL2 days ago
Person of interest from Lakeland drive-by mass shooting located, arrested
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
Bartow man drove through graveyard, crashed into home, police say
Bartow, FL2 days ago
Long stretch of warm, dry days
Tampa, FL2 hours ago
Brooksville standoff situation ‘totally resolved,’ sheriff says
Brooksville, FL2 days ago
15-year-old crashes stolen SUV on Courtney Campbell Causeway, police say
Clearwater, FL2 days ago
Fire breaks out at Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office training center
Lithia, FL2 days ago
Tampa Man, With 26 Prior Felony Convictions, Gets 7 Years In Prison For Possession Of Firearms
Tampa, FL19 hours ago
Jury convicts Florida man accused of stripping bank liens from vehicles
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Alligator living with mouth taped shut since December has been captured
Brandon, FL3 days ago
Polk County Deputy Terminated After DUI Arrest In Bartow
Bartow, FL1 day ago
St. Pete toddler tests positive for cocaine after visiting father, police say
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy