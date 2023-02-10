WATCH: Burglars break into over 40 storage units at Tampa business

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department said it is looking for three people who were caught on camera while burglarizing Life Storage Tuesday night.

Police said the men broke into over 40 storage units at the business on West Hillsborough Avenue.

Surveillance video showed the burglars to possibly be three males. Each had some type of face covering.

The burglars also appeared to have a red ladder that they used while stealing the items.

Tampa police said they are still trying to get a full inventory of what was stolen.

If you know anything about who these suspects would be, call 813-231-6130, sending a

tip through TIP411, or use the TampaPD app.

