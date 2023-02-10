NCSU prof: Northeast NC to see faster sea level rise

A North Carolina State University professor says northeastern North Carolina will suffer greater impacts from projected sea level rise than the rest of the East Coast, including a shift in the current boundaries of the Outer Banks.

Dr. Paul Liu said global warming has resulted in sea level rise of between 4 to 5 millimeters a year and by the end of the century the sea level could be three or more feet higher than it is today.

“Global warming is real, not a hoax,” said Liu, who spoke at a History for Lunch program at Museum of the Albemarle on Wednesday. “The problem is not nature; the problem is human beings. We can’t bury our head in the sand.”

Liu said sea level rise will in fact cause a shift in the boundaries of the Outer Banks.

“That beach will push all the way inland,” he said.

Liu said the only way to slow sea level rise is for the global community to lower greenhouse gas emissions, which trap the sun’s heat. He said levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere have risen dramatically since 1910.

Liu provided data that showed global temperatures the last eight years have been the warmest on record. He said the 10 warmest years in the historical record have all occurred since 2010.

Liu described the northern coastal zone of the state, which stretches from around Cape Lookout up to Corolla, as being especially vulnerable because of its softer geological makeup and the fact that it is already a low-lying area. The geological area south of Cape Lookout has a harder makeup.

“In the northern part of our state, in the coastal zone area, is dominated by the softest sediment,” Liu said. “Tectonically, it is a sinking area. In the northern part it (sea level) will rise much faster in that area. We are at very high risk.”

Liu said if sea levels were to rise by 5 feet by the end of the century the impact on the region would be devastating. A graph presented by Liu showed a rise of five feet would leave large parts of Pasquotank and Camden counties under water.

“Five feet, that is a big impact,” Liu said. “Maybe we should not be building so close to the water.”

Rising sea level is something Pasquotank County commissioners may take into consideration as the county drafts a new Land Use Plan to guide development in the county. A map with the draft shows the possible effects of different levels of sea level rise.

“This (sea level rise) is expected to have a significant impact on the areas around the rivers and the Albemarle Sound,” the draft reads. “Areas to the north and east of Morgan’s Corner crossroads, adjacent to the river floodplain, will also be subject to significant impacts from sea level rise. Rising seas and salt water intrusion will also negatively impact farmland, coastal erosion rates, public and private drinking water wells and septic system function.”

Liu said spending money on beach nourishment projects and other coastal mitigation projects such as barriers and jetties is a useless solution over the long term. He acknowledged that coastal mitigation efforts are a “controversial issue.”

“We can’t spend a huge amount of money against nature,” Liu said. “It is only a temporary solution in the short term, maybe one or two years to make your beach look OK. But only after one big storm, nor’easter or a hurricane, much of it (beach nourishment) will wash away.’’

Rising sea levels will also have a salt-water intrusion effect on forested areas close to the coast. He said it will also have an impact on freshwater wells along the coast.

“Many forests die because of the salinization,” Liu said. “All trees will die.”

Liu’s virtual talk at Wednesday’s History for Lunch program was held in conjunction with the museum’s hosting of the traveling Smithsonian exhibit, “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” now on display through March 8.