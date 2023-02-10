Fast-food employee pulled gun on customer over fries, police say

An employee of a fast-food restaurant is accused of tossing customer service out the window and threatening a customer with a gun.

A customer was dissatisfied after ordering chili cheese fries at Checkers at 11:15 p.m. on Feb. 7 and told the employee working behind the counter that the food was old and dry, WHBQ reported. The customer requested that the employee, identified as Cetera Jones, 29, re-make the food.

The Memphis Police Department said that Jones refused to remake the fries and refused to give the customer a refund for the food, WHBQ reported.

The two began to argue, with Jones eventually leaving the restaurant and pointing a small black handgun at the customer, police said. Officers who responded to the scene said that Jones still had the gun and admitted to pointing the weapon at the customer, WHBQ reported.

Police found one live round in the chamber of the gun as well as 12 live rounds in the weapon’s magazine.

Jones was charged with aggravated assault and taken to the Shelby County Jail on a $5,000 bond, according to online records.