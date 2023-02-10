Open in App
Horseshoe Bay, TX
See more from this location?
The Highlander

Details released on Horseshoe Bay shooting

By Connie Swinney Associate Editor,

9 days ago
Details released on Horseshoe Bay shooting Connie Swinney Associate Editor Fri, 02/10/2023 - 15:52 Image
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FpiuD_0kjWyegS00 Officers Kos, left, and Guadiana are back to work after being injured when they were allegedly shot at by a suspect. Contributed photos
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cdwkL_0kjWyegS00 Pierce remains in the Burnet County jails on bonds which total $1.5 million for allegedly shooting at Horseshoe Bay police.
Body

Investigators provided more information in a shooting incident on Horseshoe Bay South that resulted in three officer injuries, two of which were from gunfire, and a suspect taken into custody, according to a media release on Feb. 9.

Franklin P. Smith, 52, faces two first-degree felony charges for allegedly shooting and striking two officers with at least one shotgun round from a window at his residence located on Thanksgiving Mountain.

A third officer sustained an injury whilst clearing the residence located in Burnet County.

The incident unfolded at 2:11 a.m. Feb. 3 in the 2200 of Doe in Horseshoe Bay, following a 911 call received through Marble Falls Police Department dispatch.

“Upon arrival, the officers heard yelling from inside the residence,” the Horseshoe Bay police statement read. “As the officers approached, they announced their presence identifying themselves as Horseshoe Bay Police officers.

“A person from inside the home fired a shot from what was later determined to have been a 20-gauge shotgun.”

Claire K. Smith, age 40, responded to officer commands to come out of the house. Minutes later, the assailant, identified as Franklin Smith, exited the residence and was taken into custody.

“There was no return fire from the officers,” authorities stated.

New information released Feb. 9 revealed the officers involved.

According to the police statement, “Officer Mario Ruiz arrived moments after the gunshot was fired. Once Smith was secured, the officers checked the residence but found no other persons inside.

“Officer Gerry Guadiana was struck by projectiles in the face,” the statement continued. “Officer Andrew Kos was struck in his ballistic vest, his left arm, and both hips.

“Officer Mario Ruiz later sustained a severe ankle injury while searching and clearing the residence.”

At the time of the incident, all three officers were transported to Baylor Scott & White hospital where they were treated and released.

“Medical personnel are currently assessing whether surgery is needed for Officers Kos and Ruiz,” according to the statement. “All three officers returned to duty on Tuesday (Feb. 7).”

Horseshoe Bay Police Department and Texas Rangers are continuing the investigation and have been joined by the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) to determine if any federal firearms violations occurred, officials said.

As of Feb. 9, the suspect remained in the Burnet County Jail on two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant with surety bonds totaling $1.5 million dollars.


Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Marble Falls, TX
Ashley Ann (Bartow) Ryan, 41, passed away Feb. 9, 2023
Marble Falls, TX6 days ago
Board mulls $260k healthcare device
Llano, TX3 days ago
Two Horseshoe Bay officers recovering from injuries after shooting
Horseshoe Bay, TX16 days ago
Most Popular
Kyle PD: 3 teens charged in series of vehicle thefts, burglaries
Kyle, TX3 days ago
Police identify woman killed in E Austin crash
Austin, TX3 days ago
1 dead, 2 injured in two vehicle crash in Austin
Austin, TX3 days ago
Round Rock police looking for 3 women suspected of aggravated robbery at H-E-B Plus
Round Rock, TX4 days ago
Burnet County clears way for Thomas Ranch 545-acre of 2,200 acre development
Austin, TX3 days ago
Missing Austin man Jason John's body found in Lady Bird Lake, police say
Austin, TX5 days ago
Northwest Austin family comes home to 'mansion rager'
Austin, TX4 days ago
Potential mountain lion sighting in San Antonio area raises awareness
San Marcos, TX5 days ago
Woman killed in head-on wreck on 1431
Austin, TX9 days ago
Battle of Iwo Jima speaker to address PTSD work
Burnet, TX4 days ago
This Is the Weirdest and Coolest Airbnb in Austin, Texas
Austin, TX4 days ago
HEB Opens First Multi-Level Store in Austin
Austin, TX4 days ago
Southside Market & Barbecue to Open Massive Leander Location
Leander, TX4 days ago
Local insurance agency recognized by Garden Club
Kingsland, TX4 days ago
Texas State Capitol sees slithery visitors this week. Here’s why
Sweetwater, TX4 days ago
Austin city manager becomes city's 1st executive to lose job over prolonged power outages
Austin, TX4 days ago
Taylor ISD elementary student throws rock at teacher, staff member restrains student, letter says
Taylor, TX6 days ago
Texas Mexican restaurant named one of the 10 best Black-owned businesses to try in 2023
Austin, TX2 days ago
Land tax time unfolds
Burnet, TX4 days ago
Free dental clinic screening, February 11
Marble Falls, TX9 days ago
Gallery in Marble Falls to display Prince of Peace
Marble Falls, TX9 days ago
Black history month event welcomes public
Marble Falls, TX3 days ago
Long-time Kingsland justice of the peace passes away
Kingsland, TX16 days ago
The “Devil’s Cigar” Spotted Near Austin, Texas
Austin, TX12 days ago
Highland Haven joins water cutbacks
Highland Haven, TX9 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy