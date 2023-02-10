Officers Kos, left, and Guadiana are back to work after being injured when they were allegedly shot at by a suspect. Contributed photos

Officers Kos, left, and Guadiana are back to work after being injured when they were allegedly shot at by a suspect. Contributed photos Pierce remains in the Burnet County jails on bonds which total $1.5 million for allegedly shooting at Horseshoe Bay police.

Details released on Horseshoe Bay shooting Connie Swinney Associate Editor Fri, 02/10/2023 - 15:52 ImageBody

Investigators provided more information in a shooting incident on Horseshoe Bay South that resulted in three officer injuries, two of which were from gunfire, and a suspect taken into custody, according to a media release on Feb. 9.

Franklin P. Smith, 52, faces two first-degree felony charges for allegedly shooting and striking two officers with at least one shotgun round from a window at his residence located on Thanksgiving Mountain.

A third officer sustained an injury whilst clearing the residence located in Burnet County.

The incident unfolded at 2:11 a.m. Feb. 3 in the 2200 of Doe in Horseshoe Bay, following a 911 call received through Marble Falls Police Department dispatch.

“Upon arrival, the officers heard yelling from inside the residence,” the Horseshoe Bay police statement read. “As the officers approached, they announced their presence identifying themselves as Horseshoe Bay Police officers.

“A person from inside the home fired a shot from what was later determined to have been a 20-gauge shotgun.”

Claire K. Smith, age 40, responded to officer commands to come out of the house. Minutes later, the assailant, identified as Franklin Smith, exited the residence and was taken into custody.

“There was no return fire from the officers,” authorities stated.

New information released Feb. 9 revealed the officers involved.

According to the police statement, “Officer Mario Ruiz arrived moments after the gunshot was fired. Once Smith was secured, the officers checked the residence but found no other persons inside.

“Officer Gerry Guadiana was struck by projectiles in the face,” the statement continued. “Officer Andrew Kos was struck in his ballistic vest, his left arm, and both hips.

“Officer Mario Ruiz later sustained a severe ankle injury while searching and clearing the residence.”

At the time of the incident, all three officers were transported to Baylor Scott & White hospital where they were treated and released.

“Medical personnel are currently assessing whether surgery is needed for Officers Kos and Ruiz,” according to the statement. “All three officers returned to duty on Tuesday (Feb. 7).”

Horseshoe Bay Police Department and Texas Rangers are continuing the investigation and have been joined by the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) to determine if any federal firearms violations occurred, officials said.

As of Feb. 9, the suspect remained in the Burnet County Jail on two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant with surety bonds totaling $1.5 million dollars.



