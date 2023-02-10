How Fast Mississippi’s Economy is Growing

The U.S. economy expanded at a faster rate than expected in the third quarter of 2022, with real gross domestic product growing at an annualized rate of 3.2%, rebounding from a 0.6% contraction in the previous quarter. The strong third quarter growth came as welcome news in a period of rising pessimism as a December 2022 Bloomberg poll of economists put the odds of a recession in 2023 at 70%, up from 50% in September.

The industries adding the most value to the U.S. economy in the third quarter of 2022 were information, which contributed 0.88 percentage points to real GDP growth; professional, scientific, and technical services, which contributed 0.59 points to growth; and mining - including oil and gas extraction - which contributed 0.5 points.

Not all states reported third quarter GDP growth, however, and among those that did, growth rates varied considerably.

Mississippi's economy contracted from $104.5 billion in the second quarter of 2022 to $104.3 billion in the third quarter. The 0.7% annualized contraction rate was the largest of the three states to report economic decline.

Over the same time period, despite the contraction, unemployment in Mississippi fell from 3.8% at the end of the second quarter to 3.6% at the end of the third.

All GDP figures in this story are chained to 2012 dollars and are from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Unemployment rates are from June and September and are from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

StateAnnualized change in real GDP Q2-Q3, 2022 (%)Unemployment at end of Q2, 2022 (%)Unemployment at end of Q3, 2022 (%)Alabama1.22.62.6Alaska8.74.64.4Arizona3.93.33.7Arkansas1.33.23.5California3.84.23.8Colorado3.53.43.4Connecticut2.54.04.0Delaware1.94.54.3Florida3.82.82.5Georgia2.92.92.8Hawaii3.34.23.5Idaho3.32.52.8Illinois2.24.54.5Indiana-0.32.42.8Iowa0.32.62.7Kansas1.92.42.6Kentucky1.33.73.8Louisiana2.53.83.4Maine2.83.03.3Maryland1.84.04.0Massachusetts3.23.73.4Michigan1.74.34.1Minnesota2.31.82.0Mississippi-0.73.83.6Missouri1.72.82.4Montana1.52.62.9Nebraska1.21.92.2Nevada3.64.74.4New Hampshire1.82.02.2New Jersey3.93.93.3New Mexico4.34.94.2New York2.54.44.3North Carolina1.93.43.6North Dakota5.22.52.2Ohio1.23.94.0Oklahoma5.52.93.2Oregon4.13.53.8Pennsylvania3.24.54.1Rhode Island1.82.73.1South Carolina2.33.23.2South Dakota-0.52.32.3Tennessee3.93.33.4Texas8.24.14.0Utah2.52.02.1Vermont1.32.22.1Virginia2.22.82.6Washington3.53.83.7West Virginia4.13.64.0Wisconsin0.62.93.2Wyoming5.33.13.3