Deion Sanders takes offense to NFL all-time great’s opinion

Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor listed his top five best defensive players of all-time in the NFL. One former player was not happy with where LT placed him: Deion Sanders.

Sanders seemed to take offense to where LT put him on the list and thought he should have taken the top spot.

“I don’t know what’s wrong with him,” Sanders joked during his appearance on CBS Sports ‘ All Things Covered podcast on Thursday. “First of all, I’m No. 1. Let’s just get that straight.”

Sanders understands how tough it is, however, to come up with such a list.

“I don’t really rank guys,” he said. “I don’t really like that kind of stuff ’cause the eras are so different. As long as there’s consistency in the top four or five, I’m good with it. Like Aaron Donald is unbelievable, man. It’s hard, but he’s not finished. It’s hard to not rank somebody that’s unfinished. … There’s so many guys that you could talk about and I don’t even get into it until it involves me. I didn’t like the placement. I love LT, but I didn’t like the placement. But everybody that was on that list had some familiarity of changing the game, so I’m pleased with it.”

One thing you can say about the new Colorado coach? He loves himself some Deion Sanders.

CBS Sports

