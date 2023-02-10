Open in App
Colorado State
See more from this location?
The Comeback

Deion Sanders takes offense to NFL all-time great’s opinion

By Stacey Mickles,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LTJq2_0kjWyR9t00

Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor listed his top five best defensive players of all-time in the NFL. One former player was not happy with where LT placed him: Deion Sanders.

Sanders seemed to take offense to where LT put him on the list and thought he should have taken the top spot.

“I don’t know what’s wrong with him,” Sanders joked during his appearance on CBS Sports All Things Covered podcast on Thursday. “First of all, I’m No. 1. Let’s just get that straight.”

Sanders understands how tough it is, however, to come up with such a list.

“I don’t really rank guys,” he said. “I don’t really like that kind of stuff ’cause the eras are so different. As long as there’s consistency in the top four or five, I’m good with it. Like Aaron Donald is unbelievable, man. It’s hard, but he’s not finished. It’s hard to not rank somebody that’s unfinished. … There’s so many guys that you could talk about and I don’t even get into it until it involves me. I didn’t like the placement. I love LT, but I didn’t like the placement. But everybody that was on that list had some familiarity of changing the game, so I’m pleased with it.”

One thing you can say about the new Colorado coach? He loves himself some Deion Sanders.

{ CBS Sports )

The post Deion Sanders takes offense to NFL all-time great’s opinion appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State
Deion Sanders sends message to Colorado football team
Boulder, CO2 days ago
Most Popular
Drunk Patrick Mahomes video goes viral
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
ESPN analyst believes the NFL is moving away from Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Nick Sirianni shares honest reaction to Chiefs Super Bowl celebration
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
New Geno Smith, Seahawks update revealed
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Tom Brady roasts drunk Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Andy Reid replacement candidate revealed
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
MLB world reacts to brutal Clayton Kershaw update
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
DK Metcalf’s awesome athleticism has sports world buzzing
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Mike Clevinger ripped for tone-deaf interview
Chicago, IL2 days ago
NFL considering major rule change
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Seahawks get honest about Geno Smith
Seattle, WA9 hours ago
NBA world reacts to horrible Bulls news
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Janelle Monáe Gets Reality Check From Dwyane Wade In NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Former player had special message for Andy Reid
Philadelphia, PA19 hours ago
NFL world buzzes over big Panthers news
Charlotte, NC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy