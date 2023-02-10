Upset Alert – Boys Basketball Knocks Off 6th Seed Union to Advance in the County Tournament

UNION, NJ – A big third quarter helped Roselle take the lead and eventually beat Union 78-73 in the first round of the Union County Tournament. The last time the Rams saw action in the quarterfinals of the County Tournament was during the 2012-2013 season when they were eliminated by Elizabeth. This team is looking to add their names to the history books if they can defeat 3rd seed Linden and advance to the semifinals.

Isaiah Fuller led the team in scoring with 24 points. Tahdir Carson also had a big game with a double-double of 20 points and 14 assists. Elijah Harris (10 pts), and Shane Jackson (11 pts), Zaire Carter (9pts) and Nafee Finney (4 pts) also tallied points for Roselle.

Roselle will face neighbors Linden in the next round on Saturday, February 11 at 5:00 p.m. at the Dunn Sports Center, 600 Pearl Street, Elizabeth. The Dunn Center will be hosting all four quarterfinal games on Saturday so the schedule and admission fee is as follows:

12:00 p.m.

Roselle Catholic vs Summit

1:30 p.m.

Westfield vs Union Catholic

5:00 p.m.

Linden vs Roselle

7:00 p.m.

Elizabeth vs Scotch Plains

Admission for the first 2 games is $7 per person. The gym will then be cleared out and spectators will be required to pay $7 to attend the two later games. Tickets are cash only at the door. County passes will not be honored.



