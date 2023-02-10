Open in App
Roselle, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Upset Alert – Boys Basketball Knocks Off 6th Seed Union to Advance in the County Tournament

By Jenn Oliveira,

9 days ago

UNION, NJ – A big third quarter helped Roselle take the lead and eventually beat Union 78-73 in the first round of the Union County Tournament. The last time the Rams saw action in the quarterfinals of the County Tournament was during the 2012-2013 season when they were eliminated by Elizabeth. This team is looking to add their names to the history books if they can defeat 3rd seed Linden and advance to the semifinals.

Isaiah Fuller led the team in scoring with 24 points. Tahdir Carson also had a big game with a double-double of 20 points and 14 assists. Elijah Harris (10 pts), and Shane Jackson (11 pts), Zaire Carter (9pts) and Nafee Finney (4 pts) also tallied points for Roselle.

Roselle will face neighbors Linden in the next round on Saturday, February 11 at 5:00 p.m. at the Dunn Sports Center, 600 Pearl Street, Elizabeth. The Dunn Center will be hosting all four quarterfinal games on Saturday so the schedule and admission fee is as follows:

12:00 p.m.

Roselle Catholic vs Summit

1:30 p.m.

Westfield vs Union Catholic

5:00 p.m.

Linden vs Roselle

7:00 p.m.

Elizabeth vs Scotch Plains

Admission for the first 2 games is $7 per person. The gym will then be cleared out and spectators will be required to pay $7 to attend the two later games. Tickets are cash only at the door. County passes will not be honored.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wBGTB_0kjWy4Bf00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Westfield, NJ
Girls Basketball: New Providence Repeats as Union County Champion, Beating Westfield, 46-34
Westfield, NJ14 hours ago
Jake Semcer Named as Salerno Duane Summit Boys Hockey Player of the Week
Summit, NJ8 hours ago
Most Popular
Chatham's Leskauskas Named Morris County Basketball 'Player of the Year' by County Coaches; Takes 1,032 Points into States
Chatham, NJ20 hours ago
County Champs: Paterson's Eastside Ghosts Raise Trophy in Dominant Performance Over Wayne Valley
Paterson, NJ18 hours ago
HS BOWLING: Stateliner girls strike another Championship in North II, Section III
Phillipsburg, NJ22 hours ago
Eastside Lady Ghosts Come from Behind in Exciting Championship Win
Paterson, NJ18 hours ago
WHRHS Wrestling: Watchung Hills Wins Outstanding Wrestler, Sends Six to Regions
Scotch Plains, NJ20 hours ago
Chatham Senior Wrestler Gomez Places Second at District 15 Wrestling Tournament at 175 Pounds; Advances to Regionals
Chatham, NJ12 hours ago
Melissa Wehrle Takes Second Place in NJSIAA Central Regional Wrestling Tournament
Spotswood, NJ13 hours ago
NJSIAA Track: Hasbrouck Heights Girls Fourth in Group 1 Championships
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ20 hours ago
Two Champs from West Essex in District 6 Wrestling
North Caldwell, NJ20 hours ago
Kenilworth Recap: Massimo's, New Thriller Novel, Boys Basketball Win & More
Kenilworth, NJ1 day ago
Ridge Wrestling Crowns Three District Champions; Advances 12 Wrestlers to Region 4 Championships
South Plainfield, NJ1 day ago
HS WRESTLING District 10 Results: Phillipsburg sends ten onto Regions
Phillipsburg, NJ1 day ago
Bloomfield's Ava Barker Scores Career-high 20 points; GR girls' Hoops Prepare for Post-season; JD Pine and Liam Feder Excel for Glen Ridge Boys while Uche Anyanwu Leads BHS in Final Week of Season
Bloomfield, NJ2 days ago
Toranzo Wins District 9 Heavyweight Championship; Nutley, With 10 Place-Winners Finishes Second In Team Race
Nutley, NJ1 day ago
Chatham Senior Ryan Beegle Takes Gold in 1600 at the NJSIAA Group 3 Meet in 4:14.72; Chatham's Joel 2nd in Pole Vault at 13-6
Chatham, NJ12 hours ago
Paterson Eastside Ghosts Dominate Passaic County Tech Bulldogs 78-49 in Semifinals of Passaic County Tournament
Paterson, NJ2 days ago
Thornton and McCoy Lead Barnegat as the Lady Bengals Fall Short 50-34 to Colts Neck
Colts Neck, NJ8 hours ago
Millers Winter Track Team Continues Record-Setting Season at Group 3 State Championship
Millburn, NJ6 hours ago
A Fun High School Basketball Game Overshadowed by a Fatal Stabbing Leaves Mercer County Stunned
Trenton, NJ2 days ago
Smooth as Ice. Hoboken/Weehawken Hockey Team Finds Success in Inaugural Season
Hoboken, NJ10 hours ago
John Jay Takes Play-In Game Versus Pelham
Village Of Pelham, NY8 hours ago
En Garde! Holmdel Fencing Positioned Well, Advanced to State Tournament.
Holmdel, NJ1 day ago
Spotswood PBA Local 225 Launches GoFundMe to Repair Batting Cages in Honor of Matt Carlson
Spotswood, NJ1 day ago
Roxbury Wrestlers Shine at Districts
Roxbury Township, NJ1 day ago
Kenilworth Senior Chosen to Play in 2023 All-Star High School Football Classic
Kenilworth, NJ2 days ago
Students from Cedar Grove and Verona Make Montclair State Dean's List
Montclair, NJ2 days ago
Montclair State Names 17 Ridgewood Residents to Dean's List
Montclair, NJ14 hours ago
New Playground Equipment Installed at Fanwood's LaGrande Park
Fanwood, NJ9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy