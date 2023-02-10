Open in App
El Paso, TX
KTSM

El Paso’s Joe Moody picked to chair House panel on criminal justice

By Dave Burge,

9 days ago

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — State Rep. Joe Moody, D–El Paso, has been appointed chair of the House Committee on Criminal Jurisprudence by Speaker Dade Phelan.

“I’ve spent the last decade and a half working on criminal justice policy, so this is an area of law I’m passionate about,” Moody said.

“In El Paso, we recently saw just how much damage can be done when criminal justice decisions are made without a firm grounding in policy and management. I’ve been privileged to take the lead on many crucial criminal justice reforms during my time in the Texas Legislature, and I look forward to providing that leadership this session. There’s much to do as we strive for a smarter, fairer system.”

Moody will also serve on the committees on Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence, House Administration, and Redistricting.

The 88th Texas Legislative Session runs until May 29.

