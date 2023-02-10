Open in App
Bridgewater, NJ
Moench: Delay in Report on February 2022 Bridgewater Mall Incident Rests With Trenton, Not Bridgewater

By Audrey Blumberg,

9 days ago

BRIDGEWATER, NJ - Mayor Matthew Moench responded Friday to a statement from the attorney general’s office regarding the investigation into the February 2022 incident at the Bridgewater Commons Mall, saying the fault for the delay in the report lies with Trenton, not Bridgewater.

The attorney general’s office released an official statement Friday, and said that although it has completed its own investigation, its report may be released if the local administration does not conclude its own investigation promptly.

According to the update from attorney general Matthew J. Platkin, two juveniles got into a physical altercation outside Bloomingdale’s in the mall around 7 p.m. Feb. 12, 2022. Bridgewater police officers responded, Platkin said, and one juvenile, a 14-year-old Black male, was forced to the ground and handcuffed, while a physically larger 15-year-old, who is Colombian and Pakistani and was perceived to be white, was placed on a chair and not handcuffed.

The incident, Platkin said, was video recorded and posted to social media by bystanders. Subsequently, he said, more than 1,000 complaints were received by the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office and the Bridgewater Township Police Department, alleging discriminatory conduct based on race.

The Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) within the attorney general’s office and the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office investigated the incident, and, on July 1, 2022, the attorney general’s office formally superseded the county office and assigned the investigation to the OPIA.

In September 2022, Platkin said, the OPIA finished its investigation and sent a comprehensive internal affairs report and findings to the then acting chief of the Bridgewater Police Department. Since then, Platkin said, the matter has been handled on a local administrative level.

In accordance with usual practice, Platkin said, he has not released the report yet to provide a reasonable opportunity for the local administration to handle it.

But, Platkin said in the release, the process has taken “an inordinate length of time and further delay only frustrates and frays the fragile trust between the public and the law enforcement community.”

Platkin said in the release that if the local administrative process is not concluded promptly, the attorney general will reassess whether the report should be released prior to the conclusion of the local proceedings that have been continuing for more than four months.

Moench said he is confused by the statement from the attorney general.

“When we attempted repeatedly to engage with the attorney general’s office throughout the spring, summer and fall of last year, we were essentially stonewalled,’ he said. “If, as the attorney general claims, there has been a delay that ‘frustrates and frays the fragile trust between the public and the law enforcement community,’ then the responsibility of that delay rests squarely in Trenton, not here in Bridgewater.”

Moench said the attorney general’s office did not give Bridgewater the internal affairs investigative report and related discovery until Sept. 28, 2022.

“Since that time, we have fully apprised the attorney general’s office of the status of the administrative process,” he said. “We can only speculate as to why this matter was delayed unnecessarily for months within the Office of the Attorney General, but consistent with the confidentiality requirements for internal affairs investigations, we will also refrain from further comment on this matter.”

“As the process continues, however, the township will reassess whether our own correspondence related to the attorney general’s authority and undue delays in this matter should be released prior to the conclusion of the administrative proceedings,” he added.

