Open in App
East Palestine, OH
See more from this location?
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Person in East Palestine 'promising money' to residents for personal information

By Drew Scofield,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBdyD_0kjWuuzM00

The East Palestine Police Department issued a warning on Facebook Friday afternoon to alert residents to an unknown individual who is going from home to home promising residents money for their personal information.

According to the department, the person states they are from Norfolk Southern—which is not the case.

"This person is not employed by Norfolk Southern (NS). NS are only handling residents at the assistance center with the exception of scheduled meetings with any residents who are confined to their residence due to disability," police said.

Anyone who gets a visit from someone claiming they are from Norfolk Southern is asked to call police at 330-426-4341 and to make sure you don't give out any personal details to the person.

RELATED: Residents of East Palestine may return to their homes, authorities say

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now: Morning

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local East Palestine, OH
The Brightside Project shifts gears to focus on East Palestine efforts
East Palestine, OH21 hours ago
Ohio Department of Health clinic opening Tuesday in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH10 hours ago
Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw visits East Palestine
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Most Popular
East Palestine residents concerned about lasting effects after train derailment
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Negley woman has well privately tested after East Palestine derailment
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Gov. DeWine announces health clinic for East Palestine residents
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
A view from East Palestine and an update on response efforts
East Palestine, OH1 hour ago
After skipping East Palestine town hall, Norfolk Southern sends letter
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
One dead in Canton apartment fire Saturday morning
Canton, OH1 day ago
Fire Marshal: First responders likely unaware of substances on derailed train
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
36-year-old man killed in single-vehicle accident in Summit County
New Franklin, OH16 hours ago
Norfolk Southern officials skip East Palestine meeting, residents express worry
East Palestine, OH4 days ago
Gov. DeWine says FEMA will deploy team to East Palestine
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
New lawsuit against Norfolk Southern over chemicals released in train derailment
East Palestine, OH4 days ago
Brown and Vance visit East Palestine to see damage caused by train derailment
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
East Palestine residents have drinking water concerns; say pets are their proof
East Palestine, OH4 days ago
PA Gov. Josh Shapiro calls out Norfolk Southern in letter to CEO
East Palestine, OH5 days ago
Some residents in East Palestine experiencing headaches, dizziness
East Palestine, OH5 days ago
Akron business owner uses TikTok to grow candle business
Akron, OH4 days ago
Akron council divided about candidate's nomination to police oversight board
Akron, OH2 hours ago
East Palestine area homeowners demand more answers after train derailment
East Palestine, OH5 days ago
Governor: Safe to drink from East Palestine municipal water system
East Palestine, OH4 days ago
EPA chief to hear from Ohio villagers over toxic train spill
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Akron firefighters battle fire at Timber Top apartments
Akron, OH4 days ago
Derailed train not classified as carrying high hazardous materials, DeWine says
East Palestine, OH5 days ago
Ohio AG drops charges against NewsNation reporter arrested in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH4 days ago
Beachwood forfeits girl's HSBB playoff game due to proximity to East Palestine
Beachwood, OH1 day ago
U.S. EPA Administrator tours East Palestine, one house for indoor air screening
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Dry and windy conditions creating elevated risk of fire
Ashland, OH4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy