3 life sentences for men convicted in Paulding triple homicide

They were each guilty of killing three people. So each killer was given three life sentences in prison, the Paulding County district attorney said Friday.

A jury recently convicted Justin Sims of multiple counts of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and firearms charges in the March 2022 shooting deaths of 42-year-old Clinton Aiola and two 30-year-old men, Cody Fuller and Devauntae Ramsay. In January, the second suspect in the case, Carlos Favors-Battle, pleaded guilty to three counts of murder before his trial began and was sentenced to three life sentences.

“Three families lost their fathers, brothers and sons over greed,” Chief Assistant District Attorney Theresa Schiefer said in a news release. “The impact of that night will be felt forever in the hearts of the families. Hopefully, the verdict and sentence give them some peace and shows that senseless violence will not go unpunished.”

On March 21, 2022, Sims and Favors-Battle entered a home off Chesapeake Way near Rockmart with guns, according to investigators. The two attempted to rob the three victims in a basement room and killed all three.

Favors-Battle was quickly identified and arrested. Sims was captured April 6, according to investigators.

In addition to the life sentence, Sims was given 10 years for the firearms offense.

Aiola, who lived in Rockmart, died two days after the shooting. He was the father of two and was a general contractor, according to his online obituary.

Fuller, of Dallas, was a forklift operator and is survived by his mother, two sisters and several other relatives. Ramsey lived in Rockmart, his obituary states .

