Open in App
Paulding County, GA
See more from this location?
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

3 life sentences for men convicted in Paulding triple homicide

By Alexis Stevens - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47fYuE_0kjWut6d00

They were each guilty of killing three people. So each killer was given three life sentences in prison, the Paulding County district attorney said Friday.

A jury recently convicted Justin Sims of multiple counts of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and firearms charges in the March 2022 shooting deaths of 42-year-old Clinton Aiola and two 30-year-old men, Cody Fuller and Devauntae Ramsay. In January, the second suspect in the case, Carlos Favors-Battle, pleaded guilty to three counts of murder before his trial began and was sentenced to three life sentences.

2 killed, 1 critically injured in Paulding County shooting

“Three families lost their fathers, brothers and sons over greed,” Chief Assistant District Attorney Theresa Schiefer said in a news release. “The impact of that night will be felt forever in the hearts of the families. Hopefully, the verdict and sentence give them some peace and shows that senseless violence will not go unpunished.”

On March 21, 2022, Sims and Favors-Battle entered a home off Chesapeake Way near Rockmart with guns, according to investigators. The two attempted to rob the three victims in a basement room and killed all three.

Favors-Battle was quickly identified and arrested. Sims was captured April 6, according to investigators.

In addition to the life sentence, Sims was given 10 years for the firearms offense.

Aiola, who lived in Rockmart, died two days after the shooting. He was the father of two and was a general contractor, according to his online obituary.

Fuller, of Dallas, was a forklift operator and is survived by his mother, two sisters and several other relatives. Ramsey lived in Rockmart, his obituary states .

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Clayton County 'most wanted' suspect caught hiding at home
Riverdale, GA13 hours ago
Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in cell at Troup County Jail
Lagrange, GA15 hours ago
Attempted Inmate Escape from Calhoun County Jail Custody
Anniston, AL1 day ago
Man arrested, accused of opening fire near workers at DeKalb landfill
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Fayetteville man arrested after shooting injures 8-year-old boy
Fayetteville, GA22 hours ago
3 teens injured in Brookhaven shooting
Brookhaven, GA1 day ago
Doraville cop charged in Gwinnett teen’s death was reprimanded during employment
Doraville, GA2 days ago
Teen stole victim’s gun before fatally shooting him at DeKalb Dunkin’, cops say
Panthersville, GA2 days ago
At least 15 children injured in weekend shootings across Georgia
Columbus, GA17 hours ago
2 teens shot near SW Atlanta event space
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Man shot to death in SW Atlanta residential area
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Search of Rome Home Lands Man in Jail After Police Find Large Amounts of Drugs
Rome, GA2 days ago
Man gets prison time for hurling Molotov cocktail at federal building in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Rome Woman Jailed for Using Fake $100 Bills at Restaurants
Rome, GA2 days ago
Court docs: Ex-cop suspected of dumping missing Gwinnett teen’s body in woods
Doraville, GA5 days ago
Suspect arrested attempting to smuggle drugs, snacks to DeKalb County jail inmates
Powder Springs, GA5 days ago
Neighbors run for cover as 40, 50 gunshots fired into home, injuring 17-year-old girl
Atlanta, GA4 days ago
Cedartown Woman Arrested at Homeless Camp
Cedartown, GA6 days ago
Emory doctor sues university, claims ‘anti-male bias’ in investigation
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
Dollar General worker arrested for loading more than $6K onto his personal debit card, police say
Cartersville, GA5 days ago
Rome Teen Jailed for Molesting 15 Year-old Child
Rome, GA7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy