Open in App
James City County, VA
See more from this location?
WTKR News 3

72-year-old arrested in 'major' James City County drug bust

By Julia Varnier,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tc0OA_0kjWupZj00

In what police are calling a "major crackdown" on illegal drug activities, Tri-Rivers Task Force Agents, supported by James City County Police, conducted a "major drug bust".

The operation, which police say was planned over several weeks, was aimed at disrupting the illicit pill distribution network and ending the "menace of drugs" in the community.

The search warrant was executed at a James City County residence on Feb. 9.

Police say the search led to the seizure of about $13,400, around three pounds of crystal methamphetamine, over 400 illicit pills, and numerous items of paraphernalia.

The recovered pills are suspected of containing Fentanyl; the investigation is ongoing.

Arrested during this operation was James B. Baynor, 72.

Baynor is a resident of James City County, police confirmed.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Man dies following Norfolk shooting: Police
Norfolk, VA20 hours ago
2 persons of interest charged with murder in Dunedin Road shooting in Portsmouth
Portsmouth, VA1 day ago
Police search for suspects in connection to fatal shooting in Portsmouth
Portsmouth, VA1 day ago
Judge denies all 43 attempts of Charles City man to throw out verdicts, sentences him to prison for abduction
Charles City, VA1 day ago
Work force crews from Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail recover two handguns
Williamsburg, VA2 days ago
Man convicted of killing NN officer, facing up to 40 years, will act as his own attorney
Newport News, VA2 days ago
Crime Insider: Man killed in Richmond was shot multiple times
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Man turns himself in after being charged with Portsmouth woman's murder
Portsmouth, VA2 days ago
Police investigating deadly incident in Richmond
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Chesapeake inmate found dead inside cell after apparent suicide
Chesapeake, VA2 days ago
Police: Mom charged after 6-year-old brought gun to Virginia school
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Woman convicted in Petersburg convenience store shooting that left man paralyzed
Petersburg, VA2 days ago
Man pleads guilty in hit-and-run that killed college runner
Williamsburg, VA2 days ago
Man seriously injured after shooting at O’Keefe Street and B Avenue in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Norfolk police search for suspects in connection to string of car larcenies
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
‘When you attack a small business, you attack us all’: Thief caused $20,000 worth of damage to local shop
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Petersburg Police believe black sedan could be connected to shooting of 13-year-old boy
Petersburg, VA3 days ago
Virginia Beach man charged with strangling a teenager after alleged road rage incident
Virginia Beach, VA4 days ago
Walmart hiring for Chesapeake store months after mass shooting
Chesapeake, VA2 days ago
Man critically injured in Petersburg shooting, sources tell Jon Burkett
Petersburg, VA3 days ago
Chesapeake sheriff’s office warns of jury duty scammers
Chesapeake, VA3 days ago
Chesapeake police met with barricaded door at murder victim’s apartment
Chesapeake, VA5 days ago
Stony Creek Bank Robber Sought
Stony Creek, VA5 days ago
Police: Man arrested for deadly shooting of girlfriend in Richmond apartment
Richmond, VA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy