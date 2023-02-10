UPDATE: Lockdown at Offutt AFB has been lifted after intruder on base

Offutt Air Force Base confirms on social media that the lockdown has been lifted after an intruder was reported on base.

PREVIOUS

Offutt Air Force Base communications office confirmed to 3 News Now that it went into lockdown at 2:24 p.m. on Friday.

The base announced earlier in the day that it would be conducting a training exercise between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. but sent a Tweet in the middle of the afternoon reading "REAL WORLD REAL WORLD REAL WORLD," adding that the base was on lockdown due to an intruder.

According to the public affairs office at the base, there was an earlier incident at the base where a motorist was confused and crashed into a gate on the base. That was described as an accident.

A second, incident sent Offutt into lockdown after a trespasser entered the base. As of 4:20 p.m. the base remained in lockdown.

This is a developing story.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .