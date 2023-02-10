Open in App
Offutt Air Force Base, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

UPDATE: Lockdown at Offutt AFB has been lifted after intruder on base

By KMTV Staff,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KXQnA_0kjWuowE00

Offutt Air Force Base confirms on social media that the lockdown has been lifted after an intruder was reported on base.

PREVIOUS

Offutt Air Force Base communications office confirmed to 3 News Now that it went into lockdown at 2:24 p.m. on Friday.

The base announced earlier in the day that it would be conducting a training exercise between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. but sent a Tweet in the middle of the afternoon reading "REAL WORLD REAL WORLD REAL WORLD," adding that the base was on lockdown due to an intruder.

According to the public affairs office at the base, there was an earlier incident at the base where a motorist was confused and crashed into a gate on the base. That was described as an accident.

A second, incident sent Offutt into lockdown after a trespasser entered the base. As of 4:20 p.m. the base remained in lockdown.

This is a developing story.

