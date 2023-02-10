RSV: Researchers are racing to find a cure for a potentially deadly virus

After more than 50 years of research, scientists say they are months away from a breakthrough in treating children and adults with the potentially deadly RSV virus, according to our sister station WSB-TV .

Nearly 10,000 Americans die every year but scientists say the course of history is about to change in a couple of months when a vaccine and anti-viral solution is approved by the FDA.

A fifty-year-old virus has kept parents like Kari Judson waiting for decades for scientists to find an effective vaccine and treatment options for the deadly respiratory virus, RSV.

“How did I get over it? I’m not. Grief goes on forever,” Judson said.

Nearly 10 thousand adults and children in the U.S. die every year and yet many families know very little.

“We just didn’t know about it,” Judson said.

Praying against the odds became a dicey equation when Judson’s twin boys were both taken to the hospital for RSV shortly before their first birthday. Never imagining only one would get to go home.

“These viruses have not gone away. The clinical need is still major,” clinical researcher Richard Plemper said.

Compared to other viruses like covid or the flu, scientists say the RSV virus is more complicated and complex.

“RSV is very different and so the immunity is not as long-lasting,” Plemper said.

Scientists say Americans could have access to effective and life-saving treatment options in less than a year. Until now, the race to save lives for Judson has only been through awareness.

A heavy load that just got a little lighter.

“I can take a deep breath. Literally, these babies can take a deep breath,” Judson said.

The FDA is slated to approve treatment options within the year.

