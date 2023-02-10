Open in App
Baton Rouge, LA
See more from this location?
KATC News

Wind-chilly, dreary Saturday

By Bradley Benoit,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dQMUw_0kjWuhl900

LOWS TONIGHT: Mid-40s
HIGHS SATURDAYS: 40S

DISCUSSION

Welcome to the weekend, Acadiana!

Chilly conditions if you are planning on heading out tonight.

Temperatures will be falling through the 50s this evening before settling into the mid-40s late tonight into Saturday morning.

Unfortunately, dreary and cold conditions will dominate Saturday as a large, cold core upper-low traverses the region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28WvZC_0kjWuhl900 Saturday's system
Upper-low

Light rain showers/misty sprinkles will be likely at times, mainly during the first half of the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fRqK3_0kjWuhl900 Extended HRRR
Saturday simulated radar

Any precipitation we see will be light in nature.

Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s thanks to the cloud cover.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aeDnf_0kjWuhl900 High temperatures
Saturday

Winds will be breezy as well, giving us that wind chill factor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ggeh5_0kjWuhl900 HRRR model
Wind gusts

In fact, it'll be feeling like the 30s for the better part of Saturday evening/night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRwgs_0kjWuhl900 Saturday evening
Rio outlook

Be sure to bundle up if you're heading out to the parade!

The good news is that sunny weather will be returning Sunday.

After a morning start in the mid-upper 30s, highs will top out comfortably in the low-mid 60s Sunday afternoon.

Warming up into the start of the new week as highs push into the 70s.

Rain chances return for the middle parts of the week as the pattern looks to turn a little bit more unsettle.

Another shot of cooler weather could return for the following weekend.

We'll monitor how the long-range pattern evolves with time, so stay tuned!

Have a great weekend.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Baton Rouge, LA
KATC, WBRZ, PAR and others team up for Gubernatorial debate in September
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
Most Popular
RV revelers put it in park for parade weekend
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Floating back in time with Borden's
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Bats Erupt Early As Louisiana Defeats Rice, 11-2
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Rice Rallies To Avoid Sweep of Cajuns, 12-8
Houston, TX9 hours ago
Preparations are underway for Lafayette's Krewe of Bonaparte parade
Lafayette, LA4 days ago
Latest Sun Belt standings for Cajuns basketball programs
Lafayette, LA9 hours ago
Hood, Ragin' Cajuns Beat Rice In Season-Opener, 5-4
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
List: Birthday Box Drive drop off locations
Youngsville, LA4 days ago
Slow Start Dooms Louisiana at Arkansas State
Jonesboro, AR1 day ago
Louisiana Battles Back, Arkansas Holds on Saturday Night in Clearwater
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Silver Alert cancelled for Livingston Parish woman
Independence, LA3 days ago
Boil order issued for some residents of Cankton
Cankton, LA5 days ago
Downed construction crane plummets between two residences
Lafayette, LA5 days ago
STM Boys, Girls soccer heading to State Championship game
Hammond, LA1 day ago
Ragin’ Cajuns Push UCLA to the Limit, Fall to FSU on Final Day in Clearwater
Lafayette, LA9 hours ago
Lafayette welcomes new all inclusive walking and running group
Lafayette, LA5 days ago
David Black Jr., owner of Black's Outdoor and Marine, has died
Lafayette, LA3 days ago
Gethsemane Christian Academy celebrates black history
Opelousas, LA3 days ago
Finalists for 2023 Teacher Awards presented by Love Our Schools
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
First Look: Renderings of the new Lafayette High
Lafayette, LA4 days ago
Lafayette councils to meet in special session to discuss drainage suits
Lafayette, LA5 days ago
DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson, announces retirement
Lafayette, LA4 days ago
UPDATE: Third arrest in Franklin shooting
Franklin, LA4 days ago
Port Barre woman arrested for attempted second degree murder
Port Barre, LA3 days ago
DOTD responds to Civil Rights investigation of I-49
Lafayette, LA5 days ago
Morgan City woman convicted of FEMA fraud
Morgan City, LA4 days ago
Lafayette man, woman sent to prison for drug, weapons charges
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Local man sentenced in fraud case
Scott, LA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy