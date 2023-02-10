Open in App
Salt Lake City, UT
FOX 13 News

UTA lays out special All-Star Weekend schedules

By Jeff Tavss,

9 days ago
Along with the best basketball players in the world, thousands upon thousands are set to descend upon Salt Lake City next week for the NBA All-Star Game.

With the Zero Fare program, UTA is doing its part to shuffle those crowds around the city in a reasonable manner, while also keeping the skies cleaner with more cars off the roads.

Starting Sunday and running through Feb. 21, riding on UTA will be free, making things a bit easier as more than 100,000 people arrive for one of the biggest events on the sports calendar. Free fares include bus, ski bus, TRAX, FrontRunner, S-Line streetcar, paratransit and On-Demand service.

During All-Star Weekend, the TRAX Green Line from the airport to hotels will run 24 hours a day, while a dedicated All-Star bus shuttle will circulate between event locations. Extra TRAX and FrontRunner services will also be running from morning to late evening.

CLICK HERE to see the full schedule and all routes

"This is part of our efforts to support the community, boost Utah’s economy, and join with our partners in welcoming thousands of visitors to the region and to Utah," said UTA Board Chair Carlton Christensen.


