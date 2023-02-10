Open in App
Boynton Beach, FL
Man injured in hit-and-run after recording vigil on Facebook home from hospital

By Todd Wilson,

9 days ago
Bishop Bernard Wright, 70, is thankful to be out of the hospital in the comfort of his Boynton Beach home.

"Man, my home environment as opposed to that hospital environment, my God they are night and day," he said.

Wright had been in the hospital since being severely injured in a hit-and-run , while wrapping up a Facebook live in Boynton Beach. He was at a vigil to remember Stanley Davis III , A Boynton Beach teenager killed riding a dirt bike over a year ago.

"And all of a sudden I'm up in the air flipping and turning and I'm saying how can this be," he said. "Next thing I know I was laying there with a displaced arm and I see my arm is displaced."

Wright spent a total of 47 days at Delray Beach Medical Center. He said he had multiple fractures and kidney failure.

"I remember nothing. I saw a picture of me on the respirator," he said. "My wife said she sat there day after day and she would open my eyes and I just wasn't back yet. I was on another planet."

While in the hospital, the Boynton Beach Police Department were able to find the white Camaro that was involved in the crash. Wright said he believes the person responsible will get caught.

"They're just trying to dot all the I's and cross all the T's, because an arrest is coming," he said.

Wright said by the grace of God he's alive.

